Renowned Ghanaian playwright, Latif Abubakar, has done it again with his new play entitled “Something must kill a man”.

This is the first play to be staged in Ghana and worldwide after most of the COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

From the stables of Globe Productions, “Something must kill a man” focuses on organisational and team building goals.

Abubakar’s plays are widely known to deal with pressing national issues, however, this time around, “Something must kill a man” seeks to demonstrates how teamwork, good communication and collaboration contribute significantly to the attainment these goals.

About “Something must kill a man”

The play tells the story of one Mr. Attah who after handing over his company to his son had to come back to set him up with a charming damsel lady.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh about why he takes is focus to boosting team goals, the playwright revealed that he derived the inspiration to write this play from research.

From the research finding, he explained, the best part of team building is done outside the office and on fun days, adding that training must not always be done in the corners of the office or classrooms.

Thus, the play will adopt an innovative practical training approach that drives the audience through team building activities, and enable employees understand and appreciate the importance of team work in achieving the overall objectives of a project or an organisation.

"Infused with music, dance, and education, this is a creative and unique training experience that will leave an unforgettable memory on the minds of the trainees," the playwright stressed.

He revealed further that the new play would receive a training certificate from the New York Board of education, in the United States of America, lecture notes, cocktail and networking session.

Abubarkar, is recognised as the pacesetter of live virtual play in Ghana and the first play on Covid-19 in the world with a record of 3.5million views across various platforms.

Date of staging play

The play which will be staged on 25, 26, and 28 August, 2021 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Some of the casts are MacPrat Dadzie, OB Black, Napoleon Mensah and Leslie Wallace.

Early bird tickets which lasts till the end of July going for GH¢60.00 and GH¢80.00 for regular tickets. Individuals and or corporate organisations that need certification will have to pay a fee of GHS120 for early bird and GHs 150 for regular.

Other plays by Latif

Some of the plays written and produced by Latif Abubakar include I can't think far, Saint and sinners; and Men don die.

Source: Yen.com.gh