Teenager invents smart fire extinguisher to protect homes and families

The world is wowed by a young boy, Arul Mathur, who invented a fire extinguisher to ensure homes are safe

The Grade 11 student in San Francisco is being praised for his invention as it will come in handy against raging fires in the United States of America

Social media users also reacted to the invention and many people are now admiring the young man

A young boy from the United States has invented a fire extinguisher that can help against fires and he is a hit. Arul Mathur is the brains behind the fire-activated extinguisher and has promised to donate all the profits.

According to GoodNewsNetwork, the boy invented the extinguisher with the aim of protecting the properties of those he loves now that he lives in a state that has a wildfire season.

San Francisco student Arul Mathur is praised for inventing a fire extinguisher. Image: @ArulMathur/Facebook

Mathur is a Grade 11 student in San Francisco student and his product is capable of protecting fire-risk areas in one’s house. He said:

“Over the past three years, there have been almost 7,500,000 acres of wildfire in California alone, destroying nearly 50,000 structures.”

At the same time, the student is said to have planned to introduce the device via Kickstarter, which saw his goal of R145 000 ($10 000) reached in less than a day. The young man also made it clear that all profits will go to providing donations to fire risk areas.

The post reads:

@Piruvy said:

“As someone from Paradise and still lives in the area this would not work. The campfire travelled on the tops of the trees and there was too much ground coverage as well. I like the concept but... not for forests?"

@Link01T said:

“That's nice and all but someone already invented it over a century ago.”

@Gary_Kline said:

“A great idea! And it's certainly fine for small fires. But there is a caveat - a very large fire will cause this extinguisher to become exhausted after a few minutes. Even if you have them all around your house, embers from a large fire become airborne, landing on the house.”

@Mtjarott said:

“A lot of people spending time commenting on why it won't work in practical application and not enough time celebrating Arul's courage to envision and build a tool to help people. With the right support, he will do great things. This is just the beginning for this young man.”

@DarrelLizeard said:

“I’m amazed at how, if this young man stole this invention he’d be a black teen. But when he creates a great invention he’s just a teen? Come on people. Do better.”

@Princesspreach said:

“The intention is not to put out a wildfire. It’s to put out small house or yard fires that can become wildfires. You got a better idea?”

