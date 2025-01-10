Amerado and Medikal have reignited their longstanding feud via back-and-forth words on social media

The two rappers downplayed each other's rap prowess in the industry and traded personal verbal jabs

Amerado and Medikal reigniting their feud triggered many reactions from numerous social media fans

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian rappers Amerado Burner and Medikal have reignited their longstanding feud on social media.

Rappers Amerado and Medikal reignite their longstanding feud. Photo source: @amerado_burner and @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

In recent years, the two rappers have been involved in an intense rivalry, which has seen them trade personal verbal jabs at each other on numerous occasions.

The two rappers have also recorded diss songs against each other to prove their lyrical prowess and claim bragging rights in the Ghanaian Hip-Hop scene.

In a 2023 interview with renowned media personality Berla Mundi, Medikal said he was not friends with Amerado because the rapper had not reached his level yet and had no interest in making music with him after he dissed him.

Despite ignoring each other for a while, Amerado Burner and Medikal renewed their intense rivalry.

Amerado and Medikal reignite longstanding feud

The latest chapter of Amerado and Medikal's longstanding feud began on Friday, January 10, 2025, after the latter made disparaging comments about the latter during an interaction with a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

The Beyond Kontrol record label owner downplayed Amerado's ability to sell out a big stadium or venue, as he did at his much-publicised concert at the Indigo O2 in the United Kingdom in 2024.

Medikal's remarks triggered a response from Amerado, who accused his rival of sharing his ex-wife Fella Makafui's secrets with the public after their divorce.

Amerado also urged Medikal to explain to his fans why he cancelled his high-profile concert in New York several months ago, which he claimed had flopped.

The La Hustle hitmaker bragged about his vast wealth and mocked Amerado for not being financially successful like him and others who have made great strides in the rap scene of the Ghana music industry.

Amerado accused Medikal of using his money to chase clout on social media in contrast to him, who has silently worked hard to gain recognition with his music. He also questioned his rival's source of income and claimed that he could not compare his discography to his.

Below are Amerado and Medikal's social media posts:

Amerado and Medikal's feud triggers reactions

Amerado and Medikal reigniting their longstanding feud has triggered mixed reactions from many fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

@fawogyimiiko commented:

"It’s 2025 and you people still dey beef before u release music? Masa, if the song go enter aaa, ego enter ooo."

@brighttheblues said:

"Amerado started something he can’t end 😂😂😂😂."

@official2SLiM commented:

"Someone said MDK always dey bring money matters whenever he dey beef. The question is, why are we working? Why are they called musicians? E no be money we dey make as musicians? So why am I richer than you are😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@chrispicedj said:

"Medikal makes nice commercial songs and raps better than Medikal, so what’s his own now?"

Medikal claims rap superiority in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal claimed to be superior to his music industry colleagues.

The rapper noted that he could write songs for his colleagues and also produce hit songs of his own.

Medikal's post courted attention on social media, with many also debating on his rapping abilities.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh