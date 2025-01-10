A young Ghanaian boy has been recognised for his remarkable achievements in the world of chess

Philip Selikem Amoako became Ghana's youngest chess national champion after excelling at the Ghana National Chess Championship finals

Despite his remarkable achievements, Philip is seeking support to participate in international events

A 14-year-old Ghanaian chess prodigy has etched his name into Ghanaian chess history by becoming the youngest national chess champion during the 2024 Ghana National Chess Championship Finals.

Philip Selikem Amoako was crowned the youngest-ever National Chess Champion of Ghana during the national competition held from January 2 to 5, 2025, at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

Philip Selikem Amoako makes history as the youngest chess player in Ghana. Image source: Ghana Chess Association

Competing against a field of seasoned players, including International Masters and Candidate Masters, Selikem displayed exceptional skill and composure at the event. He finished the 10-player round-robin tournament with an impressive 7.5/9 score.

His unbeaten run solidified his position as the champion, surpassing even seasoned competitors like International Master Francis Anquandah and Candidate Master Bernard Anhwere.

Selikem's journey to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary. The young man first gained national recognition in 2021 when, at the tender age of 11, he secured a silver medal at the African Youth Chess Championships, earning the prestigious title of Candidate Master. This achievement made him the youngest Ghanaian to achieve this distinction.

Beyond his chess prowess, Selikem is a well-rounded individual. He actively participates in athletics, training with the national team under the guidance of experienced coaches. He also enjoys playing long tennis, demonstrating a dedication to intellectual and physical pursuits.

See the post below:

Selikem's achievements extend beyond the chessboard. He has had the privilege of meeting some of the world's greatest chess players, including Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Notably, he made the ceremonial first move between these two chess giants at the London Chess Classics, a testament to his growing stature in the international chess community.

Despite his achievements, Selikem faces significant challenges securing the resources needed to compete internationally. He now seeks sponsorship to participate in international tournaments and scholarships to support his education.

Congratulations pour in for Selikem

Selikem has not only made the nation proud but also made his family and friends proud. The KNUST Chess Club commended him in an X post for his remarkable achievement.

@KNUSTChess wrote:

"Congrats Philip."

Ghanaian man makes academic history at UENR

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man had made history with his stellar academic achievement at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

The young man, Bernard Asenso, was named the overall best-graduating student at the 9th Congregation of the UENR. He reportedly registered a GPA of 3.99 out of 4.0 to earn a first-class Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources.

Netizens who saw posts about Bernard's remarkable achievement were proud. Many expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the comments section of the post.

