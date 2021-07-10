Rapper Kwaw Kese has been criticised and accused of trying to damage Yaw Tog's morals

This comes after a video shoot Kese featured Yaw Tog in

Some have said Yaw is too young to be exposed to such contents

Others feared that if Yaw continues in this line, he may end up dropping out of school

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, has dropped a new photo of a video shoot he is having with Yaw Tog.

A shot taken from the video has angered Ghanaians who think that Yaw Tog is too young to feature in such content.

Some have accused Kese of trying to “spoil” the boy by exposing him to such content.

A collage of Yaw Tog and Kwaw Kese. Photo credit: @kwawkese, @yawtog_yt/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The post has triggered massive reactions from fans with most of them condemning Kwaw Kese.

Others accuse of him exposing the boy to content he should not have access to at his young age.

Some simply cried that if Yaw continues this way, he may not be able to complete his senior high school education.

richie_denzel: "@yawtog_yt you too young for this kinda video shots."

big_big_yaw: "dem spoil YawTog is he 18 yet?"

beeface_jnr: "Omo s3e akwadaa no."

freshmakerzfmyn: "Eii snr man u wan spoil the boy."

director_visionbwoy: "Yaw asei awie."

adjoah.10: "Yt u will go blind oh."

holidayahmed: "You spoil am finish."

bra_harry0242: "U spoil this guy finished see the assses he dey peep."

syl_wanda: "Kwaw u are spoiling the Kid(Yaw)."

calito641: "This boy for finish school oo."

ikelynxmedia: "So Yaw Tog watched this??."

obaa.gold: "You are showing this small boy asss ei he’s innocent ooo."

Source: Yen