Ghanaian actor, Kalybos, has announced that he is getting married

He dropped July 10, 2021, as the date for his wedding

Kalybos' post has triggered massive mixed reactions from fans

YEN.com.gh's checks reveal that Ahuofe Patri, Kalybos' rumoured girlfriend, has also shared the same post on Instagram

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Kalybos, has announced his wedding date to his fans, stressing that he is finally off the market.

He dropped July 10, 2021, as the day he is getting married to his heartthrob.

The comedian, however, did not name whom he is getting married to.

However, YEN.com.gh has seen that his rumoured girlfriend, Ahoufe Patri, has also shared the same post.

Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri. Photo credit: @kalybos1/Instagram

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Reaction

His post has triggered massive reactions from his fans with some calling it a prank while others have congratulated him.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

amasarfoah_snr: "Congrats."

lizziekeda: "Congratulations!."

maamekatiwa: "Congrats."

nancyofori200: "Congratulation."

glorious.yesutor: "congrats

maclord_xavier: "Prank ana"

frimpsig: "Why do I feel this is a PRANK lol."

obaa_adomaa: "Wow."

kay_studios_kwekukay1: "Wait until you all realize it's a date to release another funny skit."

westafrican_kwame: "So the title of the movie is SAVE THE DATE?"

thatafricagirlgh: "We ladies we even thought u left market long ago oooo, we don’t know u were still in the market."

nkboadi: "Lotto numbers."

angelicerny: "️️ I won't say a thing till the day come and go. You can play rough."

royaltouche: "U sure?"

bernice_codjoe: "It's a prank I don't believe it."

Ahuofe Patri

Meanwhile, Ahuofe Patri was earlier reported to have finally agreed to marry Kalybos, after rejecting him for many years.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, Kalybos, dazed by a photo Ahuofe shared, begged her to marry him.

She first laughed over the proposal and then agreed a few minutes after.

Kalybos first proposed to Ahuofe Patri in 2017, but she turned him down with the reason that Kalybos cannot date her.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh