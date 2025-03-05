A Ghanaian woman who operates a grocery store in Ghana has applauded President John Mahama for the reduction in food prices

The woman compared the cost of food during the erstwhile Akufo-Addo era and the current Mahama administration

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share varied opinions

A female Ghanaian trader heaped praises on President John Dramani Mahama for what she claims is the reduction in prices of food.

The trader compared some food prices in the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration and the current Mahama-led government.

Female trader applauds President John Mahama for reducing prices of goods a few months in office. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the trader said she was doing a video to show the reduction in prices of goods in the John Mahama era.

“I am greeting all Ghanaians. I hope everyone is fine by God’s grace. Not long ago, during the government led by Nana Addo and Bawumia era, I did a video to show how prices of goods were rising.”

“Since John Mahama came prices of food have reduced. The price of oil used to be GH¢1000 but it is now GH¢700. Go to Kumasi and check. Even the price of sugar which should increase because of the ongoing Muslim fast has reduced. We used to buy it at GH¢800 but now it is GH¢700,” she added.

The woman described President John Dramani Mahama as a man of empathy who has the Ghanaian citizenry at heart.

President John Mahama was sworn into office on January 7, 2025. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: UGC

“Our father John Mahama is empathetic and is working to control the rapid increase in prices of goods.”

She said John Mahama had done well considering that he had been in power for only two months.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on reduction in food prices

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

“We always hope for the best. Ghana should thrive beyond NPP and NDC.”

@askghmedia wrote:

“We hope for a better Ghana 🇬🇭.”

@khendrick419 said:

“Video saved for future use😎.”

@asuotanor1996 wrote:

“How much was she paid to lie? The price which spiked up to 1000 was later reduced to 700 in 2024. I bought one in November 2024 and it was 700 cedis. Why is she lying?”

@AdankoAtopa said:

“Very true.”

@AlexJr4190 wrote:

“Elef transportation.”

Students eat eggs for the first time

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Senior High School student expressed excitement over being served waakye with eggs for the first time.

In a viral video, the young student said their food quality and portions had improved since President John Mahama came to power compared to the previous administration.

At the end of the video, the student and her friends chanted the NDC slogan to celebrate the improved meals and thank the NDC government.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh