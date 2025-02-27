Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku has spoken for the first time after giving birth in the US

The UTV show host officially announced her divorce from her husband and lawyer Raymond Acquah

MzGee's recent video announcing her divorce officially has stoked a significant frenzy on social media

Ghanaian media personality and host of UTV's United Showbiz, MzGee has spoken up after becoming a mother.

The renowned presenter flew abroad to have her baby. Despite her decision to keep things private, the media sensation has received an outpour of love from fans after news of Mzgee's pregnancy and delivery went rife.

In a recent YouTube vlog, the media personality acknowledged and thanked fans for their support throughout her motherhood journey.

What became a kicker in her vlog was the announcement that she and her husband Raymond Acquah were no more.

MzGee emphasised that she was no longer affiliated with the surname Acquah as she and her husband, Raymond, have been separated for three years.

She said:

"My name is Gloria Akpene Nyarku. I have no documentation that bears the name Acquah. I know once upon a time you knew of a certain Raymond Acquah whom I was married to. Unfortunately, I have been separated from Raymond Acquah for three years."

Who is MzGee's former husband?

Raymond Acquah is a seasoned Ghanaian journalist, documentarian, and fact-checker with a wealth of experience in media and broadcasting.

Known for his exceptional storytelling and in-depth investigative journalism, Raymond has worked with Joy FM, one of Ghana’s leading radio stations, for several years.

Beyond his journalism work, Raymond is also a skilled documentarian who has produced thought-provoking documentaries. He is also a fact-checker.

MzGee's announcement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to MzGee and her husband's separation.

Lawrence Asare Owusu said:

"Isn't February supposed to be the month of love? Why are people ironically taking to social media to announce the collapse of their marriages?"

Joy Yeboah wrote:

"Do we now need a platform to announce seperations or divorce. .....you made a choice, no need to explain urself to anyone."

Benedicta Akurigo remarked:

"Am shocked. What confuses me the more is your constant wearing of your wedding ring. No one saw it coming. Awww."

Lawrence Asare Owusu commented:

Myss Koranteng added:

"Mz Gee has always kept her life private she owes no one an explanation I wonder why she had to come out on her personal life."

MzGee cries out against cold weather

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the presenter made a video pleading for people to rally together and bring her back to Ghana.

In the video, MzGee showed off her neighbourhood covered in heavy snow and noted that she was not used to living in the cold.

The video got many people laughing hard as they questioned why she wanted to return to the seasonal weather in Ghana.

