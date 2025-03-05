A video of a Ghanaian woman wearing the colours of Ghana's flag as braids has surfaced on social media

The woman, ahead of Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration, mesmerised social media users with her new look

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some praised her looks while others laughed over the video

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman has triggered pleasant reactions on social media after recently going in for some braids.

The hairstylist of the young lady weaved her hair with the colours of the Ghana flag, leaving many netizens in awe.

Ghanaian lady braids her hair with the colours of a Ghana flag. Image source: Wonder.handsgh

Source: TikTok

In a video making rounds on social media, the young woman is seen rocking beautifully braided hair styled with the vibrant colours of the Ghana flag - red, yellow, green, and black.

This young woman's hairstyle is just one of the many creative ways people continue to honour the nation's legacy and culture.

Ghana set to mark independence day

Ghana will soon mark its 68th Independence anniversary. Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957, becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to do so.

Each year, the day is celebrated with national pride, including ceremonies, parades, and cultural displays across all regions of the country.

However, this year's celebration will take a different turn as the President has announced that there will be no vibrant Independence Day celebration like the country has always had.

Instead, the day will be commemorated with a small ceremony at the Presidency, a decision many Ghanaians have applauded.

Braiding in Ghana's colours is also the woman's small way of marking Ghana's great historic day.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh