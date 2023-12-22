A female teacher in a rural Ghanaian area shared gifts received from her students on our day, the term's last day dedicated to fun

A female teacher posted to a rural area in Ghana shared a picture of what her students gave her as gifts on our day.

In Ghana, our day describes the last day of a school term during which students and children have fun instead of regular learning.

There is usually a lot of music, good food and fun for students and pupils. Most students bring gifts given to them by their parents to show appreciation to their teachers.

The gifts range from monetary to material things. In the rural area where teacher Belinda teaches, most parents are farmers; hence, parents gave farm produce to their children to give to their teachers, and teacher Belinda showed what she got to her online family. Some of the things include turkey berries, cassava, plantain and more.

Comments On Social Media

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to teacher Belinda's post on X. Read them below

@fixondennis said

I am coming home this Christmas. We will do the fufu party together ok

@KingHec14036479 wrote

Love the gifts - fresh foodstuffs instead of the Bel cola & stuffs in the City.

@Padmore_1z said

Gone are the days, anka bush meat will be on top. I miss village and my teachers

@aarondelaab wrote:

My students ,come and see what ur colleagues are doing. Yooo

@affum_kerls said:

Akurase teacher dey bee ruff I remember when dey posted me to some village be 3 month sef then I never buy foodstuffs before

Ghanaian Parent Gifts Teacher In Rural Area Cassava

Earlier, some parents gifted teacher Belinda and her colleagues some farm produce earlier in the term.

The two mothers, who visited the teachers without notice, said this was the least they could do to show their appreciation to the teachers for helping their children.

Teacher Belinda said all the teachers shared the items before going home.

