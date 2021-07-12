Denim jeans are the type of clothing that you never miss in a closet. Jeans are comfortable and easy to rock. With a fitting t-shirt and jacket on top, you can rock your jeans like a fashionista. But what happens when your jeans start getting baggy in select areas? You do not throw them away; you learn how to shrink jeans.

Can you permanently shrink jeans? It is almost impossible. You can, however, shrink it to the size you want for a while. Permanent shrinkage of jeans will only damage them.

How to shrink jeans with ease

There are several methods of how to shrink stretch jeans. Most are DIY methods and can be done at home without help from a second party. The main element in the shrinkage of jeans for most methods is water. Learn how to how to shrink Levi jeans using the following tips:

1. The boiling method

Turn your jeans inside out and put them inside a pan or pot of boiling water. Ensure that the entire jeans outfit is submerged. Let it stay there for about 30 minutes. Drain and squeeze out the excess water. This takes a while to ensure there is no excess water. Put the jeans in a dryer and set the dryer to high heat. Once dry, remove the jeans.

2. Have leggings underneath

Leggings are light and comfortable. Many wear them during cold months to keep away the cold. But did you know that they also come in handy when you want to constrict your jeans?

Wearing leggings underneath your jeans will provide sufficient snugness to your legs. The best thing about leggings is that they are light and so no one will notice what you have under your jeans.

3. Take a bath with your jeans on

Get into a hot bathtub and ensure that your outfit is submerged for half an hour. Then, get out of the tub and stay with your jeans on for another 15 minutes. Your attire will mould properly, taking the shape of your figure. Then, carefully remove it and put it in a dryer.

4. Crank up the heat on the dryer

This is another easy method of shrinking your jeans to the size you want. Cranking up the heat on the dryer will make the cotton fibres tighten and shrink on your jeans.

5. Sewing in a new seam

The method requires patience and skill. You can look for a local sewer to do it for you if you are unsure how to go about it. Tear the old seam of the leg of your pants and make a new, tighter one. You can also sew a 6- to 7-inch piece of elastic into the inside back of your waistband if the area appears larger for you.

6. Use fabric softener

A fabric softener can be used to constrict jeans. First, mix 3/4 water and 1/4 fabric softener into a clean bottle and spray the areas on the jeans that require a little straightening. Finally, place the jeans into the dryer set until they are dry.

7. Wash and dry in a hot dryer

How many washes does it take to shrink jeans? It takes up to 5% shrinkage with a single wash. This, however, depends on the amount of heat and steam. The more you want your jeans to shrink, the more you wash.

Can jeans shrink in the dryer? Absolutely. This method is simple and will only take a few minutes. The temperature regulations help in constricting your outfit.

8. Ironing

Ironing is one of the easiest methods of constricting jeans and requires little effort. Quickly apply direct heat on the areas of the jeans that need straightening. You can also iron the entire jeans if you want to. Then, allow the jeans to cool down before you can wear them.

9. Don’t forget your belt

Do you know how to shrink jeans at the waist? Use your belt. Other than helping one fit their pants and appear as accessories to the outfit people rock, belts also come in handy when you want to shrink your jeans. This method may not be as effective as the methods shared above, but the belt works wonders in making your jeans fit properly and not appear baggy.

10. Look for a tailor

When all has failed, look for a tailor in your neighbourhood and tell them how you want your jeans shrunk. Tailors and fashion designers do some neat work and will deliver your desired shape and size of jeans after taking your measurements.

What is one great thing about denim? It can be worn year-round. With the above tips, it will be easy to learn how to shrink jeans. All it takes is persistence and commitment.

