60+ African wear styles for men, women, and kids: 2022 trends

The African fashion industry is quite diverse and is among the defining elements of the continent. African wear varies from one country to the other and includes brightly coloured materials, embroideries, and elegant accessories. Since the continent is quite big, the native outfits associated with each country vary greatly. There are numerous designs for men, women, and children.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A stylish man, child, and woman. Photo: @jide_ol, @ankaralooks, @ankara_mk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is African wear? It is, essentially, a collection of outfits native to the African continent. In most countries on the continent, the outfits worn by children closely resemble those worn by adults.

The latest African wear in 2022

Here is a look at the trendiest African wear for ladies, gentlemen, and children.

African wear for couples

Couples looking great. Photo: @african_ankara_styles_2022, @bespokebyglory, @ankaracouplestyles (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

In several African countries, couples wear outfits made from the predominant materials in the said country's fashion industry. Some of the most common include Ankara, Dashiki, and Kitenge.

Ladies often tend to have clothes with more vibrant printed fabric than men. The options are almost limitless when it comes to what to wear as a couple. The man can have a plain shirt with a touch of printed fabric, and the lady can wear a skirt, dress, trousers, or jumpsuit made from printed fabric.

If you are wondering what to wear to an African wedding as a couple, consider a long, printed fabric gown for the lady and a formal piece of men's African wear such as senator trousers and shirt.

Women's dresses

Elegant dresses. Photo: @kifaharikouturekenya, @anikescouture, @naija_fashiondesigners, @peoplerockingnaija, @naija_fashiondesigners, @legit_african_designers (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dresses are inarguably the outfits that stamped Africa's place in the modern-day fashion industry. This explains why a conversation about the continent's fashion is incomplete without mentioning elegant African dresses.

These outfits come in various designs, lengths, and colours, making it easy for anyone to find unique African dresses in 2022. Additionally, there are wide-ranging options for both formal and casual settings. For example, African party dresses often come in vibrant colours and patterns, while the formal ones tend to have a muted style.

One can choose to pair their dress with a plain blazer or coat for a more professional look. The above images of African attire dresses and skirts will help ease your decision.

Men's robes

Men's robes. Photo: @confirm_men, @dejiandkola, @dechinisupreme, @afdaworld, @flexymen_vogue, @jossieclassic_wears, @doitcasual, @iamdoc_dele (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In various African countries, men are known to wear free-flowing robes, often alongside native or the more conventional trousers. In West Africa, these gowns are known as Agbada. The name is derived from the Yoruba language and depicts a flowing wide-sleeved robe popular in Nigeria.

Today, the outfit has numerous variations and is a common sight in various parts of Africa. One can choose to have their robe made with matching trousers and a cap for an elegant and unmistakable African look. These robes are some of the most common elements of African wear for men in 2022.

Men's trousers

Elegant men's trousers. Photo: @dannyrichy_empire, @ibcouture2, @ankaraexclusivemen, @ankara_depot (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

these trousers come in various styles, designs, fits, and patterns. Countries with hot climates tend to favour loose-fitting trousers, while those with colder climates have tighter-fitting ones. Men with a bold sense of fashion can go for three-quarter length trousers, while the more conservative ones can opt for typical length trousers. Native trousers can be paired up with printed fabric t-shirts, plain shirts, or the agbada robes.

Today, some of the fascinating Ankara designs for men are often expressed in trousers and shorts. The numerous possibilities make it possible for anyone to try out the latest African wear designs for guys in 2022.

Women's skirts

Women's printed fabric skirts. Photo: @undove8stamated, @jervclothings, @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @uncorked_and_uncensored, @cumolondon, @shop.doja (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Skirts are among the most common outfits when it comes to female fashion. There are countless stylish ways one can wear a printed fabric skirt. Depending on the occasion, you can almost never go wrong with the continent's hugely popular printed fabric skirt, be it maxi, mermaid, pencil, long, short, tight, loose, or midi design. Try out the free-flowing skirt if you are looking for the perfect African wear styles for church.

Printed fabric skirts also present huge opportunities for women to experiment with various styles, colours, patterns, and designs, which explains why they have become an integral part of women's fashion.

Male children

Male children clothes. Photo: @akopomaakidscollection, @kafos.ng (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Male children typically wear 'smaller' versions of conventional African male clothing. This explains why one will often see the young boys wearing little Agbada, senator trousers, Ankara shorts and shirts, and pretty much everything else worn by African men.

Female children

Latest girls' outfits. Photo: @victorious_gift_signature, @akopomaakidscollection,@kafos.ng (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Young African girls are typically clothed in printed fabric dresses, trousers, skirts, shorts, and jumpsuits. Like their male counterparts, these outfits often mirror those worn by grownup women in society. The images of African wear for kids above can give one a better picture of the outfits.

Women's maternity gowns

Stylish maternity gowns. Photo: @_goaldigga, @belikeabenaa, @afro.zentric, @_glamempress, @ytpshop, @rehtsecouture (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In western countries, maternity gowns often constitute free-flowing robes with soft materials. The 'free-flowing' element is gradually changing, though, with more and more women embracing tight-fitting clothes during their pregnancy. The situation in African maternity gowns is not too different. These gowns are typically long, often covering one's body from the shoulders to the ankles. Still, these can vary greatly in the smaller design elements.

African wear has come a long way since its inception numerous decades ago. While some countries have managed to maintain their original, native outfits, most have taken some elements of western dressing. Luckily, there are still a lot of the continent's touches in today's African outfits.

READ ALSO: The Louis Vuitton logo: The history behind the logo, meaning, and pattern

Yen.com.gh recently explored the history behind the LV logo. Louis Vuitton Malletier, commonly known as Louis Vuitton, is a French luxury fashion house and company founded in 1854 by Louis Vuitton. Today, it is among the most easily recognizable and luxurious fashion brands.

Still, the brand is also one of the most counterfeited in today's fashion industry. Why is this logo in such high demand, and why do so many people want to copy it?

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh