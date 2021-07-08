All I need is 2 years to fix Ghana if I become president - Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency has stated that if he becomes president, he will discharge his duties efficiently

There have been several calls by well meaning Ghanaians asking for the country to be fixed with regards to accountability, job creation, as well as security.

The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency has stated that if the possibility presents itself for him to become president, he will discharge his duties efficiently.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, if he becomes the president the Ghana, all he needs is just two years to fix the country like people want.

In a report filed by GhanaWeb after his comments on the Good Evening Ghana show on Tuesday, June 6, 2021, he said he will be very clear in ensuring that things are done perfectly well.

"If I want to be president, I will be president in style ooo... You want to fix the country? You will see that in two years Ghana has been fixed," he stressed.

Ken Agyapong said if the ruling New Patriotic Party do right by Ghanaians, the 2024 presidential election would be an easy win for them.

He was however quick to add that the NPP will have to to deal with the 8-year cycle where a ruling party is traditionally kicked out of office.

The MP said all known aspirants who were pushing their candidacy in subtle ways were not helping the cause of the party and the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Still on the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, he has called on the youth to desist from over-relying on pastors for their economic and spiritual upliftment.

"Don't rely on any pastor for your destiny," the maverick politician stated at an event to celebrate his 61st birthday in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

A believer of hard work, Kennedy Agyapong, argued that the moment people commit the realisation of their destiny in the hands of a pastor, they are doomed.

Source: Yen