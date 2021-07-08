Kennedy Agapong has disclosed where he gets the confidence to speak his mind

The Member of Parliament is famous for taking on anyone irrespective of their party affiliation

In a new interview with Dentaa Amoateng, he shared the secret to being outspoken

Controversial politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has shared the secret behind being an outspoken person.

In a new interview with Ghanaian-British television presenter, Dentaa Amoateng, he stated that his wealth, and not being worried about losing it inspires him to speak his mind all the time.

I say my mind because I have money and don't worship it: Kennedy Agyapong reveals

Source: Facebook

Agyapong is known for speaking out on any issue regardless of whether it involves his party or not.

“If you don’t have money, you can’t say a lot of things that I say. Some people also have money but they worship the money and therefore they will not even speak because they will attack you as a businessman," asserted Agyapong.

"If a government wants to destroy you, the government can destroy you in so many ways. So a lot of businessmen or successful people are afraid of the system because they antagonize you and therefore you try to keep to yourself. I don’t worship money so I don’t care what you are going to do, once it is the truth, I will tell it like it is. That is confidence and courage.”

Watch Kennedy Agyapong talk about speaking his mind all the time.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency has stated that if the possibility presents itself for him to become president, he will discharge his duties efficiently.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, if he becomes the president of Ghana, all he needs is just two years to fix the country as people want.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side who form the minority in parliament do not seem to agree with the decision to pay the spouses of the president and his vice.

The minority MPs have revealed that they will go to the Supreme Court to seek redress over the decision to approve the payment of their salaries.

