Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, has shown her skills in makeup in a new video

Jidula applied makeup on her face while she sat in a car with her mother

The video has stirred loads of reactions on social media

Stonebwoy's daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, has got social media in stitches with her new video.

The video has the adorable little girl applying makeup on her face like an adult while she sat in a car.

Jidula who was dressed in a yellow t-shirt with braided hair held what looked like a makeup kit for kids.

Stonebwoy's daughter has got people laughing with her makeup Photo source: @Jidulaxii

Source: Instagram

With her seatbelt fastened, the three-year-old applied the colours onto her face while looking into the mirror on the makeup kit.

A few seconds into the video, Jidula's mother, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, popped up to ask what she was doing.

She told her mother that she was applying her makeup while she busily continued what she was doing.

Louisa then asked Jidula to show her face to her. When Jidula did, her mother shouted 'wow' in surprise.

The video was shared on Jidula's Instagram page on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Fans react

Jidula's antics in the video has got many followers of her account in laughter. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

" @drlouisa_s , the way u said wow. What do u mean by that? ! We will sue u ooo."

mawunyo_havor said:

"Mpaninsem paa niee ."

notches_couture.gh said:

"Everlasting makeupei boi eee boi. 'CJ maame eeeee, everlasting' in daddy's voice.❤️."

ama_yeboah_sarfo said:

"It has even wowed mummy."

Jidula likes makeup

Jidula seems to have a fondness for makeup as this is the second time such a video of her is popping up.

It will be recalled a video of Jidula painting her face like a makeup artist popped up some time ago.

In that video, she did not only paint her face, but painted parts of their house to the displeasure of her parents.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jidula was seen rocking her usual braided hair with a different set of 'eyebrow' on her forehead.

Looking at that video and this one, we can say she makeup skills have improved.

