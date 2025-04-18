A young Ghanaian man who is a body builder begged the security services in Ghana to give him a job

In a video, the man said considering his biceps and the effort he put in building his body he does not deserve to work as a watchman

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share varied opinions on the matter

A young Ghanaian man pleaded with the security services in Ghana to employ him considering that he is a body builder and believes he is capable of working.

The man said he would be grateful if any of the security services offers him a slot so he can show his potential.

In a video on X, the young man showed his biceps and said he works as a watchman, but he thinks he must be recruited into the security services.

“If I get a job as a police officer, Immigration or customs officer, I will gladly accept it. So I’m pleading with the officials to help me get a job in the security services so I can work for Ghana.”

“My body is not meant for watchman job. I should be guarding top officials. Some of us just need a job. Fortunately, I went to school to a certain level,” he added.

The young man shared his contact so anybody who can help him get a job in the security services would reach out to him.

Netizens react to security employment video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @OfficialBigkay on X. Read them below:

@illegalLuminary said:

“He wasted his time and resources on the wrong investment. He forgot to develop his skills and intellect together with the body.”

@Eddyk4real wrote:

“And who said security personnel are recruited basically on their body. Intelligence is a key element.”

@WEAkorli said:

“Bring this one to Accra, double or triple his salary, give him accommodation and he will change in no time after other people start hailing him and caressing his ego 😅.”

@Mary_Armani wrote:

“You people sometimes I don’t get it … Is not about your body that determine your fitness bro …. Can you run 300km ? Can you endure ? Sleepless night 2 months can you? Military training especially not for this kind of body because they always feed up during training meaning they are not fit.”

@ShadrackAfful18 said:

“Bossu it’s not just talk provide your educational detail employ you go get am.”

@kwaku_galley wrote:

“It's not only body appearance that qualifies one into the security services.”

@KingObama431020 said:

"Does he qualify to be in any of the services he mentioned, we don't want any criminals in the service, not because of his body they should employ him."

Ghanaian security man bags degree

YEN.com.gh reported that a man who worked as a security guard at the State Housing Company got a degree from the Methodist University Ghana.

After graduating from the university, Benjamin Essoun, worked as a National Service at the same company where he used to work as a security guard.

Social media users congratulated Benjamin Essoun for his determination.

