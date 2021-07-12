MP Kennedy Agyapong has jabbed on Prophet Badu Kobi over the latter's failed football predictions

The Ghanaian legislator said the preacher was worthy to be his shoeshine boy not a man of God

Prophet Badu Kobi made 2 different football prophecies and they all went sideways

Firebrand Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has taken a swipe at Prophet Badu Kobi the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International.

While speaking on National Agenda Show on NET 2 TV and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the legislator said he wanted Ghanaians to speak to Badu Kobi the same way he speaks to people.

The Assin Central MP went on to say that the popular preacher could only pass as his shoeshine boy and nothing more.

Kennedy Agyapong then said after all of this, he is still shocked to hear and see some Ghanaians attending Badu Kobi's church even after his flawed prophecies.

The MP said he was always pissed about the way the preacher speaks in public and was still wondering how he was able to keep his congregation.

The MP is not the only person who was spoken about the pastor as Twene Jonas, the popular Ghanaian social media commentator based in the United States of America has also reacted to Prophet Badu Kobi's failed prophecies.

The "Glass nkoaa" crooner was seen in a video going on his usual walk on the streets of USA while reacting to the matter.

According to Jonas, he did not know why the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International would put himself up for ridicule.

He went on to say that from the way things were unfolding, the best option would be for the man of God to be sent to a mental institution, preferably, Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi was caught in the crosshairs of social media after his 2 predictions on football he claimed to be prophecies 'fell flat'.

The preacher, prior to the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina, said the former was going to lift the trophy.

Few hours after that prophecy, he predicted that England was going to win the Euro 2020 finals against Italy.

Both prophecies ended up happening in the opposite with Argentina winning the Copa America and Italy winning the Euro 2020.

These outcomes set up the preacher on social media skewers where he was made to face the music online.

