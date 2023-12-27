Young Ghanaian students and innovators excelled academically and in other sectors in the 2023 year under review

While some achieved coveted milestones locally, others crossed national borders to attain internationally recognised milestones

YEN.com.gh highlights the achievements of some of these geniuses whose accomplishments placed them in the spotlight and earned proud national moments

Ghana's academic scene experienced a new generation of talented students breaking through barriers and captivating hearts with their milestones.

Some of these prodigies showcased their brilliance in local contests, while others placed the country on the global map by winning competitions, which earned them coveted trophies.

Nakeeyat, NSMQ stars, and others who made Ghana proud with their achievements in 2023. Photo credit: nakeeyat/@NSMQGhana (X).

YEN.com.gh captures Ghanaian schools and students who won the hearts of fellow citizens with their exceptional accomplishments.

1. Nakeeyat wins gold

Nakeeyat, the season 10 winner of Talented Kidz, represented Ghana at the 2023 African Shenmo Mental Math Abacus Cup in Nigeria, where she won two gold medals and a trophy. As congratulations messages poured in for her, videos of her rejoicing with other winners on stage also surfaced online.

2. KNUST becomes the only university on the African continent to win the Pan African Universities Debate Championship four times

Students from Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Debate Society won the renowned 2023 Pan African Universities Debate Championship in Togo, bringing honour to the country.

3. Adonten Senior High School shines at the 13th JA Africa Company of the Year competition in Rwanda

The list of Ghanaians who placed the country in the positive limelight includes the moment of exceptional achievement when Adonten Senior High School excelled at the 13th JA Africa Company of the Year competition in Rwanda.

Eliada Agyarko Annor, Peniel Nissi Obeng, Eyram Dzakumah, and Albert Afiti, the visionary minds behind the Applied Ideas Developers (AID) Electronics Company from Adonten Senior High School in Aburi, secured an impressive second-place victory.

Nakeeyat, NSMQ stars, and others who made Ghana proud with their achievements. Photo credit: citinewsroom.

4. Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland, a 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant of Holy Child School, also graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School.

Before this feat, she emerged as the Overall Best Student in Ghana and West Africa in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

5. Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah makes history

Since NSMQ's inception, Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, an Opoku Ware School (OWASS) student, became the first Form 1 learner to participate in the contest.

He received a Certificate of Merit and a cash prize of GH¢2,000 from the Managing Director of Primetime Limited.

Lady named Overall Best Graduating Diploma in Midwifery student

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best-graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She won the title over her peers with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 at the university's graduation ceremony.

The Voice of UCC took to Twitter to accentuate the accomplishment of the hardworking lady.

