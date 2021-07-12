The Trades Union Congress has said it is not in support of the decision to pay presidential spouses

In a statement signed by its secretary-general, Dr Yaw Baah, the union stated that the decision is not right

The organisation joins other Ghanaians including former President Mahama who are opposed to the decision

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Trades Union Congress is pushing back against a decision to pay monthly salaries to the wives of the president and vice-president.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the Akufo-Addo-led government to adopt the suggestion of an emolument committee to pay the presidential spouses monthly.

In a press release dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, and signed by Dr Yaw Baah, secretary-general of the TUC stated that it is not right because the presidential spouses are not article 71 officeholders.

It is simply not right; Trade Union Congress against Presidential spouses salary. Photo source: Samira Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Ghana Trades Union Congress

Source: Facebook

The statement added that whilst Ghanaians appreciate the efforts of the First and Second ladies, there is no justification to pay them.

“Therefore, the Trades Union Congress cannot support the payment of salaries to the spouses of presidents and vice presidents, even if the Ntiamoa-Baidu’s Committee recommended the payment of such salaries," reads a portion of the statement.

"It is simply not right for anyone who has not been officially assigned duties and responsibilities in the public service to receive monthly salaries."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, John Mahama, the former president of Ghana has shared his opinion about the controversial issue.

In a lengthy post on his official website, Mahama vehemently pushed against the idea, calling it unconstitutional.

He joined a list of individuals and civil rights organizations who have opposed the idea of paying salaries for the presidential spouses.

In other news, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Dr Clement Apaak, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament for South Dayi and Builsa South constituencies filed a joint case against the government over the issue at the Supreme court.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh