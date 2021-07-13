On July 1, 2021, Kumawood actress, Portia Boateng tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding with the love of her life, Raymond.

In a beautiful event put together by event planning company, Stellar Surge, the event setting and carefully selected colors set the mood right for the couple who looked so much in love with each other.

Never seen photos from Kumawood Actress, Portia Boateng's traditional wedding Photo credit: CapturVille

YEN.com.gh brings more beautiful professional photos from the event that took place showing how pretty and happy the couple looked.

1. The way Portia looks at Raymond, it's just like how a child would look at a cake.

2. This vein-revealing smile definitely comes from a place of love, satisfaction and contentment.

3. A beautiful bride sitting pretty waiting to be fully ready for her groom. Her grin says it all.

4. Portia is simply beautiful

5. Every woman dreams of a fine, tall, hairy 'beard-ganged' man, and Ghanaian screen goddess, Portia Asare got it all in one man.

Marriage with pastor

Her wedding to Raymond happens to be the second time Portia Asare Boateng is getting married.

She first married in 2013 to a pastor named John Wilberforce Aidoo at the time and she went off the screens for a while.

Korankye Ankrah's daughter marries

In other wedding news, Naa Dromo, the second daughter and third child of Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah of Royal House Chapel International has married.

Naa Dromo and her fiancé, Nana, started their marriage ceremony with a beautiful traditional wedding on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

YEN.com.gh published exclusive first photos and videos from the ceremony which saw a lot of colorful kente on display.

Following our report, more beautiful photos and videos popped up online. The new photos and videos showed special moments including the bride's time with her mother.

Their marriage ceremony was completed with a lavish white wedding at the headquarters of Naa Dromo's father's church.

Source: Yen