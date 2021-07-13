A driven Ghanaian young man has opened up about his journey to building smart homes in Ghana

Neil Oku said he had the best life living in America as an investment banker in one of the top banks, but he always had an urge to return home

Arriving in Ghana, Niel was able to come up with a great business idea which led him to build smart homes

An innovative Ghanaian young man, Neil Oku, has shared his story of how he built Ghana's very first smart homes.

In an interview with Wode Maya, he recounted his journey and said he was born in America, but grew up in Ghana, until he went back to the US for his tertiary education.

Working as a Wall Street investment banker, he made a lot of money as he rose through the ranks.

According to the young entrepreneur, he became the youngest senior vice-president in one of the biggest investment banks in America but that did push away the yearn he had to return to Ghana.

Neil finally made the decision to return home, but with a goal to start something that was yet to be done.

With his finance background, he researched various investment options and landed on building smart homes in Ghana.

The innovative young gentleman moved back to Ghana four years ago and managed to build a smart real estate property within three years.

Check out the full interview linked below;

