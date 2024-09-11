Endurance Grand has unlocked a new milestone on TikTok as a digital content creator

Kwadwo Sheldon was one of several Ghanaian stars who took to social media to celebrate her strides

Sheldon's remarks triggered a slight misunderstanding with a fan who had a few words to say about Endurance Grand

Ghanaian dancer and content creator Endurance Grand has registered ten million followers on TikTok.

She is the first Ghanaian choreographer to reach the enviable milestone, making her one of the most followed on the platform.

Sheldon celebrates Endurance Grand

Kwadwo Sheldon, founder of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, joined several Ghanaians in celebrating Endurance Grand's TikTok milestone.

Kwadwo Sheldon leveraged his widely patronised media platform to inform the world about the viral DWP Academy star's career highlight.

In the comments section, a fan made a remark about Endurance Grand's nationality. He said, "Be like she no Ghanaiain oo boss, anaa."

Sheldon cheekily replied to the fan's post, "She's Lebanese." That was the only comment the renowned YouTuber engaged with.

Endurance Grand, real name Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, was born to a Ghanaian father who hails from the Volta Region and a Nigerian mother. She attended school and honed her dancing career in Ghana.

Kwadwo Sheldon's feud spurs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to Kwadwo Sheldon's exchange with the infamous fan.

jackie_pokuaah said:

"@mzz_priscy her father is an ewe, and if he was married to her, she automatically became a Ghanaian."

oppong.evelyn wrote:

"@kwadwosheldon hahaha they ask unnecessary comments. I like the way u giving it to them👏"

xibit.thug remarked:

"@kwadwosheldon u ppl just dey trigger head of state 😂💀"

_queenella2 noted:

"she's half Ghanaian half Nigerian,her Dad is Ghanian"

shamshermeem shared:

"@_queenella2 forget such pple,you don't have to explain to them with full details about Grand,they are the haters"

Endurance Grand flies to Italy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand had been featured in a new comic fantasy following the adventures of a retired Ghanaian fisherman whose life turned around after encountering a talking fish.

Endurance Grand joined a select few of the movie's cast on a journey to Italy for the film's special screening at the La Biennale Film Festival in Venice.

