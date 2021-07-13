Socialite Moesha Boduong has declared that she will not sleep with any man again till marriage

Moesha says she is looking to God for her husband, therefore, she will not open up to any other man till there is a ring on her finger

Moesha is going through a phase in her life after she revealed that she has repented and turned to the church

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, has declared that she will “never, never ever” sleep with another man till God brings her husband to her.

Moesha is seen preaching in a video to a group of young people, whom she advised to stay away from men.

She preached that it was wrong for them to sleep with men for money because it would not end well for them.

A collage of Moesha in good times. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

Her emphasis in the video proves that Moesha is very serious about carrying out her new decision.

She added that at a point, she felt a sort of spirit entering her, and she is convinced that it is the spirit of God wanting to work with her.

Reaction

Moesha's behaviour in the video has triggered mixed reactions from fans, with some saying she needs medical attention.

imyoungtiti: "This Lady needs medical attention. This isn't funny"

iam_ajoa: "she’s fine paaa all she needs is true spiritual men to guide her properly, she’s new to worship and this some of the first signs of awakening or turn over as some people call it!!!

Ghanaians should stop condemning her and give a chance to new life she’s perfectly fine nothing is wrong with Her. y’all should read about awakening and turn overs. thank you."

amandalove233: "Did she call bloggers to come n video her? She looks soo unkempt."

yaa_afreh: "We don't want afia Schwar besides her otherwise case will worsen."

vimbwoy604: "This lady needs medical soup."

Sleeping with devilish man

Meanwhile, Moesha is alleged to have slept with a business tycoon, who is not human.

According to Adu Safowaah, Moesha did not know the background of this man, and it was after they slept together that her life took a worse turn.

YEN.com.gh has published a detailed report of Safowaah's claims about Moesha and the devilish man.

Source: Yen