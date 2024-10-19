Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Honourable Ursula Owusu, held a party at Tony's Park to celebrate her 60th birthday

Many NPP supporters from her constituency, Ablekuma West, family and several gospel musicians were there to celebrate with her

YEN.com.gh compiled some beautiful photos and videos from her 60th birthday celebration held on Ablekuma West

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Honourable Ursula Owusu, celebrated her 60th birthday praise and thanksgiving event at Tony’s Park on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther and other stars celebrate Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's 60th birthday. Image Credit: @ghkwaku and @hon_ursula_owusu

Source: Instagram

Owusu-Ekuful's birthday party

The Ablekuma West Constituency MP had several guests, New Patriotic Party supporters, and constituents throng the venue to celebrate her.

As part of the celebrations, gospel musicians Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Ohemaa Mercy, ACP Kofi Sarpong, and Daughters of Glorious Jesus mounted the stage to entertain guests with their hit songs.

Videos show guests dancing hard and waving the NPP flag, which Owusu-Ekuful is part of and represents in that constituency.

Other videos also showed the Ghanaian minister displaying fire dance moves as friends and well-wishers cheered her on.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's arrival at her birthday party.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on the dancefloor.

Photos from the birthday celebrations.

Reactions to Ursula Owusu-Ekuful 's birthday party

Many people could not believe Ursula Owusu was 60 as they talked about her young and vibrant personality.

Others also commented on the videos of the performances by gospel musicians Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy and others.

The reactions are below:

akua_odo_ said:

"I want my mom to glow in her 60s like this God do am give me"

1st_sonofgod said:

"Birth praise and thanksgiving paaa herrr money😂"

fingezrich said:

"Birthday baaaku v8 bebreeeeeeee🤣🤣"

collegebwoy_kojo said:

"Ursula really grow like that eiii wow hmmm 😍👏"

abenaboampongmaa said:

"The camera is not even doing justice; Obaapa Christy is very very beautiful trust me😍😍😍😍"

ghanaian.duchess said:

"I love Minister Ohemaa Esther’s outfit. Always on point. Beautiful but yet simple"

Arrival and performance of Obaapa Christy.

Piesie Esther's performance.

Ohemaa Mercy's performance.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus' performance.

Constituents celebrating at the party.

Communications Minister speaks on 5G

YEN.com.gh reported that Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced the government's plan to roll out 5G network services.

The Minister said the rollout would start on November 1, 2024, and the necessary infrastructure had been sorted out.

Owusu-Ekuful added that the rollout of 5G internet services would bring Ghanaians many benefits.

