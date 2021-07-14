Abigail Nartey became pregnant after she was sacked from home and abandoned by her birth father over her unruly behaviour

The 16-year-old has given birth to a boy after struggling with homelessness in Tema Community 22 in the Greater Accra Region

Nartey's twin story involves when she was first discovered and after she gave birth

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A sixteen-year-old homeless mother, Abigail Nartey, abandoned by her father over her unruly behaviour, is appealing for help to cater for her newborn baby.

The teenager was rendered homeless and moved to Tema Community 22 in the Greater Accra Region after her birth father threw her out from the house.

According to Nartey, she met a young man, aged 18, who works as a minibus ''trotro'' conductor and got sexually involved with him, becoming pregnant as a result.

Homeless 16-year-old pregnant girl gives birth to baby boy, begs for help in video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

The homeless teen spoke to Regina Asamoah of Atinka FM/TV in an interview not long before giving birth.

''I was living with my father but he sacked me because of my waywardness. I moved to Tema 22. I became unruly, and I met a young man called Joshua and he got me pregnant.

''I was taken to his mother and my father but they both asked me to go to the man who got me pregnant, but he is homeless. He gives me GHs20.00 every month for antenatal.''

A woman who received the teen into her house after she moved to Tema has also ejected her because Abigail's father has since refused to help with the situation, the teenager said.

Meanwhile, Abigail Nartey has given birth to a baby boy, and heartwarming visuals of the mother and newly born baby have emerged on social media.

See photos below:

Abigail Nartey needs support and can be helped by donating to MTN Momo Account: 0594594662

Name of Account: Regina Asamoah (journalist).

Watch her first interview:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian business titan and preacher, Reverend Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, has cautioned against criticising actress Moesha Buduong after she became ''born again''.

In a clip sighted on social media, the presiding pastor of God’s Solution Center (GSC), warned against victimising the former socialite who recently converted to Christianity.

''Somebody repents and says that I want to go and serve God then these people come out as the Pharisees to criticise, and if you don't take care, you kill yourself.''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In other news, Ghanaian police officer, Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko, has been honoured with an award at the Ghana Influential Youth Awards held Friday, July 9.

The junior police officer won the award for his self-financed projects and generous deeds toward the deprived in society and nation.

Lance Corporal Agbeko first emerged into the limelight after photos of him donating crutches to some physically impaired people on the street surfaced on social media.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen