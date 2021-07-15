TikTok star, Asantewaa, opened up about her educational, family, and marriage life

The Ghanaian content creator disclosed her father abandoned her at the age of 10 after her mother passed away

Asantewaa decried she had a turbulent childhood as a result

Ghanaian TikTok star and content creator, Asantewaa, has shared her life story about how she was raised, her education, family, and marriage life.

Speaking in an interview with Felix Adomako Mensah, the popular social media star, who shot into the limelight at the peak of the pandemic in 2020, disclosed that she had a turbulent childhood.

Then a 10-year-old, she lacked emotional support after her mother passed because her father was absent in her life.

''It was not easy ... I didn't feel a motherly or fatherly love because my mother passed away when I was 10. My father was not living in Ghana then; he came from Holland to Ghana for the funeral,'' she said.

She added:

''There was no woman around, so my grandmother came for me and my siblings to live with her. I lived with my grandmother till I got married.''

Born Martina Dwamena, Asantewaa received her early and primary education at the Happy Home Basic School at Lapaz in Accra and Kasoa Pentecost School in the Central Region.

She later went to Winneba Secondary School and completed Nursing & Midwifery Training College in the Ashanti Region.

When Asantewaa gained admittance into high school, her father failed to finance the GHs400.00 admission fee. She bemoaned that period in her life because knew her father could afford it.

Watch the video below:

