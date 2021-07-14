Nasolabial folds: causes, treatment and prevention options to try

Nasolabial folds are the deep lines or wrinkles that form from the bottom of the nose to the corners of the mouth. Nasolabial folds are ordinarily visible when people smile. Almost everyone has these folds. However, the degree of the fold varies significantly. If you want your folds to be less prominent, look at its causes, how you can treat them and the prevention options.

What are nasolabial folds? The features, also known as laugh lines or smile lines, are made of dense bundles of fibrous tissues and muscles. They can be seen on anyone, except newborn babies and people whose faces are paralyzed. If you can smile, then you have laugh lines. Therefore, it is vital to know all you can about them and all the options you have if you happen not to like yours.

It is a common misconception that you can only get them in old age. Note that you get the nasolabial folds in your 20s. Like with eye shapes, everyone has their own unique laugh lines.

What causes nasolabial folds?

While everyone has them, they are usually light ones that are not that deep. However, some things may cause your folds to become more prominent. Most of these causes are avoidable, but some aren't. The causes include the following:

1. Ageing

As you age, the structure of your cheekbones flattens out. This causes the skin on the cheeks to sag. Also, the collagen that keeps skin elastic and supple goes down. Both of these factors contribute to looser skin which means a more prominent fold.

2. Sun damage

Too much exposure to the sun's UV rays without the proper protection affects the skin in significant ways. The damage causes wrinkles and changes in the skin's texture, which makes laugh lines more noticeable.

3. Smoking

If you are a frequent smoker, then you have probably noticed that your folds are more prominent than others. This is because cigarettes contain chemicals that damage the collagen and elastin in the skin. This makes the skin looser and deepens your smile lines as a result.

4. Significant weight gain or loss

Losing weight rapidly may lead to looser skin, especially on the face and on the neck. Weight gain, on the other hand, makes the skin plumper. This will show, especially on your cheeks. Fuller cheeks mean deeper nasolabial folds.

How to treat nasolabial folds

Do you know how to soften nasolabial folds? Just like having hooded eyes, having smile lines is not a risk factor or a health issue, it does not require treatment. However, it is normal to feel the need to eliminate them if you do not like your appearance because of them.

Luckily, there are efficient treatment options that you can take to get rid of them. The options include both surgical and non-surgical procedures. They include the following:

1. Dermal fillers

These are implants that are placed under the skin to plump it up and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. It is a medical procedure that a doctor does. The fillers make the folds less noticeable by giving the cheeks a lift. Although the lines will not disappear entirely, they will be less pronounced.

It is essential to research the best filler for nasolabial folds before you take this step. Just like when getting a tattoo, the person carrying out this procedure determines whether it goes well or not. However, it is an excellent option if you want to know how to get rid of nasolabial folds naturally. The filler can be quickly injected in an office and requires little to no recovery time.

One of the best fillers in the market is the Juvederm nasolabial folds filler. It is a collection of fillers that target different areas of the face. Once you find the right one for you, you are good to go.

2. Facelift

If you want to know how to get rid of nasolabial folds permanently, a full facelift or even just a cheek lift is a great way to reduce the appearance of smile lines. Facelifts are one of the popular trends these days for people who want to look young. However, it is expensive and has a long recovery time.

In this procedure, every wrinkle on your face can be removed, and the surgeon may even recommend eyelid surgery. Although it offers a more permanent solution, the risk of complication is also substantial. There is risk of getting an infection and nerve damage.

3. Skin tightening

If loose skin is the cause of your nasolabial folds, you can undergo a skin tightening treatment. The procedure will damage the layer of skin beneath the top layer. This will stimulate collagen growth, and your skin will grow back thicker and tighter.

4. Surgical removal

A surgical process called subcision is typically used to treat scars and acne marks and work on laugh lines. Subcision defines the process whereby a doctor uses a needle to break up pockets of tissue. This will restructure the area surrounding the folds, which reduces its depth.

5. Botox

Botox is the most common treatment worldwide for anyone looking to reduce wrinkles. Therefore, using it for the laugh lines is a great option. It is an injection that will weaken the muscles in a particular area. It is pretty expensive, and you will need the treatment every few months.

6. Face exercises

Do you want to know how to get rid of nasolabial folds without surgery? You can do so by toning the muscles of the face. Strengthening the muscles surrounding the folds can make them less noticeable. However, there is no scientific research to back this claim. Some great exercises you can do every day to diminish deep laugh lines include:

Puckering the lips in an upward motion and hold for fifteen seconds. Repeat as needed.

Puckering your lips in a pouting motion and pulling the corners out.

Open your mouth slightly, then pill on its corners. Hold for fifteen seconds

7. Makeup

If you don't want to go through the hassle of surgery or workouts, you can also cover the fold using makeup. But, first, you have to learn how to hide nasolabial folds with makeup. These tips can help you have a flawless face:

Cover the lines with concealer.

Pencil in the lines using a white eyeliner. Tap the lines gently with your finger to soften them, and then set them with a light touch of powder.

Can nasolabial folds be prevented?

Yes, it is possible to prevent your folds from becoming too sunken. While it is not possible to not have them completely, you can take these measures to ensure they remain less visible.

Use sun protection Avoid smoking Use moisturizing skincare products

Nasolabial folds, also known as laugh lines/smile lines, are the lines that extend from the nose to the mouth. They are most apparent when one is smiling or laughing. Although it is normal to have them, there are some cases where they are deeper than usual. If this is your case, you can learn how to prevent or treat them.

