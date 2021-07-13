In an interview on Citi TV, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor stated that it is important to seek clarification

His comment follows the decision by the First and Second spouses to refund the money paid to them since 2017

Since news broke about the issue, there has been a lot of opposition to it

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament of South Dayi, says the case brought against the government about salaries for presidential spouses isn't over.

In an interview on Citi TV, he stated that the case would go on even after the decision by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, to refund the money paid to them from 2017.

Dafeamekpor is challenging the idea at the Supreme court, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

In press statements dated Monday, July 12 and July 13, 2021, Rebecca and Samira stated that they took the decision to reject their salaries in consultation with their husbands, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, respectively.

However, the South Dayi MP says the suit filed at the court to stop the payment of salaries and allowances to First and Second Ladies will not be affected by this decision.

"That [the wives of the President and Vice President declining the emoluments] is not the issue. The issue is about the recommendation affecting other occupants of those offices," said Dafeamekpor to Bernard Avle, host of Point of View.

"So it is to affect future applicants of those offices. So all we are saying is if you are so minded bring a Bill to Parliament and let us do this properly so that we can look at the conditions of service for the spouse."

Background

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles monthly.

There have been various reactions, with many pushing against the idea.

The likes of former President John Dramani Mahama, and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have labelled the idea unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency has clapped back at the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo over her rejection of salaries and allowances paid to her.

According to him, the rejection is just a ploy for her to look good in the eyes of the public.

