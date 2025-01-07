Yapei-Kusawgu MP John Jinapor has warned of an imminent energy crisis in Ghana, with fuel stock for power generation expected to last only two days

He blamed the outgone Akufo-Addo government for not addressing the fuel issue even though it came for discussion during transition meetings

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to ask questions and share their thoughts on the possible dumsor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor, said the country may face a serious energy crisis in the first few days after President John Mahama took office.

John Abdulai Jinapor said the power crisis, popularly referred to as dumsor, is eminent because there is currently insufficient fuel for energy generation.

MP for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor warns of possible dumsor.

"I have bad news for you. As of today, the confirmation we are receiving is that we have only five hours of fuel stock.”

He explained that the fuel supply available for power generation can only last for two days.

"If you look at the heavy fuel oil and diesel fuel, we don't have enough to last two days. So, in two days' time, we are likely to run out of fuel,” he explained further.

John Abdulai Jinapor said the outgone Akufo-Addo government did not order fuel even though the issue was raised during their transition meetings.

In an interview with JoyNews, he added that it takes about eight weeks to order, receive and treat the fuel for power generation.

“This administration has not ordered any fuel as we speak. It takes an average of four weeks for the fuel to arrive and four weeks for the fuel to be treated so we are in a very serious situation.

Ghana's energy landscape includes various sources, including hydroelectric power, thermal energy (natural gas, crude oil, and diesel), solar energy, and other renewables.

Netizens comment on possible dumsor situation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on X. Read them below:

@mykofai asked:

“Where did this MP get his information from? 5hrs of fuel stock? What sort of fuel stock is that? Fuel oil, crude oil, natural gas (LNG) or what?”

@Qwamy_mony said:

“So dem sh3da no buy the fuel or ebi money wey no dey?”

@Mawuenyecash wrote”

“He says even they order fuel today, it will still take 2 weeks for the fuel to be delivered.”

@bondzii said:

“We all knew the situation before you took office as much as the Npp is useless we won’t take excuses from the NDC.”

@Aqualif04116185 wrote:

“But there was joint transition crew, didn’t the transition crew check this details, or it wasn’t part of their job?”

@blaugrana1803 said:

“Can’t blame Mahama for this.”

Bola Tinubu expressed confidence in Mahama

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the Special Guest of Honour at John Mahama's presidential inauguration.

In his speech, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed confidence in President John Mahama's ability to bring positive transformation to Ghana.

He expressed his goodwill to John Mahama and the Ghanaian people and offered Nigeria's friendship and unwavering support to Ghana.

