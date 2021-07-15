The Ministry of Information has come under serious public scrutiny for sharing a flier or poster of the Rebecca Foundation.

The Rebecca Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation founded by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, which focuses mostly on health, women empowerment, and education.

Concert Party: Ghanaians jab Ministry of Information for hyping Rebecca Foundation Photo credit: Information Ministry

As a state institution, Ghanaians were not expecting the ministry to host the Rebecca Foundation, and to share their success story.

As a result of this, most Ghanaians have shared their thoughts and comments, with most of them stating the obvious of the government institution now serving as a mouthpiece for an NGO belonging to the wife of the president.

Below are some comments the post gathered;

Sulleyman Dery referred to the NPP as a concert party.

Concert party

Raymond Narh Dor said a whole ministry has become the mouthpiece for a foundation.

A whole Ministry has now become the mouthpiece for a foundation......aaarhhh like seriously.

Ed Blak referred to it as PR gimmicks.

kindly add all the donations received so far from state agencies and other avenues by virtue of it being for the 1st lady. The citizenry are wild awake ooo....This ain't the 1990s or 2000s where such "PR gimmicks" can be used to white wash serious issues

Awini Thomas said it is very shameful for a ministry to speak for a foundation.

A whole ministry speaking for a foundation? Very shameful!

Adjei Boakye could not believe a whole government institution was speaking on behalf of a foundation.

This is needles please. A whole ministry speaking on behalf of a foundation? Like seriously?

Philip Agbeko Doe referred to the government as a Populist government for this move.

Populist government. This is all you guys came to do. Just one day.

