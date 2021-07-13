Over the past few days, there has been public debate on why the wife of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo should not be paid salary.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Prior to this public debate, news broke that she together with the wife of the vice president, Samira Bawumia will be put on the payroll of the government.

5 times Rebecca Akufo-Addo has lived up to the role of First Lady

Source: Twitter

Some people believed that the first lady had earned it legally and others also believed that her works and social good are enough to earn her a place on the government payroll.

In view of this, YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 instances where the first lady has lived up to the role she gracefully occupies.

1. Improving child literacy

The first lady has a special interest in ensuring that the education of every Ghanaian child is her business.

In view of this, she started an initiative that is meant to improve literacy not just among city-dwelling children, but also targeting children from the rural parts of the country.

The Learning to Read, Reading to Learn program has so far so good lived up to its expectations

2. Paid for surgery of late Penciled artist

Mrs. Akufo-Addo donated a whopping $20,000 (GHc115,577.86) to help cover the cost of the amount needed for Emmanuel Apraku also known as Raystyles' liver surgery.

Emmanuel Apraku, famed as PenciledCelebrities was diagnosed with liver disease and he was battling for his life.

He needs urgent medical liver surgery to save his life and the first lady intervened.

Even though this did not form part of her duties as a first lady, she came in as a mother to help Ray styles get back on his feet. Unfortunately, Ray styles could not make it.

3. Computerized library facility

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the first lady commissioned a forty-seater computerized library facility in Moree in the Central region.

The library was stocked with modern computers and books on different subjects and will serve as an attractive and welcoming environment for the youth to develop the habit of reading.

Knowing the first lady and her interest in education advancement, this is clearly a feat she deserves applauds for.

4. Mother and Baby unit

Rebecca Akufo-Addo commissioned the Mother and Baby Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), which earlier was in dire need of facilities and expansion.

As a mother who would want the best for her children, the first lady also has her focus on improved maternal health.

In view of this, she was moved by the plight and troubles new mothers had to go through at the intensive care units.

With a built area of 2,722 square metres, the facility build by the first lady would provide greater and adequate spaces for the different types of procedures needed.

5. Women economic empowerment

As the founder of the Rebecca Foundation, the first lady realises the need to empower women as a means of improving livelihoods for families and communities, as being core to its work to champion the wellbeing of women and children.

Improved household income brings about improved living standards, which translates into progress. Progress enforces the gains made by specific developmental interventions.

Rejection of emoluments

Meanwhile, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has rejected the emoluments approved to be paid to her by parliament.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that the payment of these allowances existed in the previous government and not only during her tenure in office.

Due to public outcry laced with negative opinions seeking to portray the first lady in a different light, she has stated that going forward, she is not going to accept any such monies.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen