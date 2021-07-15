A blogger has said that some celebs would wish Moesha remains in her state or get worse

According to him, these people are trying to keep their secret activities hidden from the ears of the public

Moesha has trended for a couple of days after a video she was seen in went viral online

A Ghanaian blogger, Gorbashev Awuah, famed as I Am Rems Over, has said that some people wish Moesha Boduong's state deteriorates so their secret can stay hidden.

While speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM and monitored by YEN.com.gh, the blogger alleged that some celebs parading as Moesha's friends were only showing fake love.

According to him, the same people were hoping to see Moesha get worse or dead so that there is no chance that she can come out and expose their deeds.

I Am Rems Over alleged that some of the celebs had damning secrets which Moesha was privy to so it would hurt their image should she come out to mention some names.

While speaking in the interview with Fiifi Pratt, I Am Rems Over said Moesha invited the media fraternity to her church for the public repentance but almost no one showed up.

"They know themselves, those who have pimped ladies and the rest. They know that if Moesha starts mentioning names, it won't be easy", I Am Rems Over noted.

He went on to allege that some of these people pimped Moesha to some 'big men' for their own personal benefit.

"They were using her. They were using her to pimp and get some jobs", he added.

In a related development, the Revelation Church International, the church in which Moesha Boduong reportedly found Christ, has released a statement in the ongoing trending issue

In the statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the church indicated that Moesha was no more under their care.

They stated that family members of the actress and model requested to have her brought home and they (the church) respected their decision.

