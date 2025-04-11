Appiah Stadium has sent social media into a frenzy after his conversation with Osei Kwame Despite at the late Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda's funeral surfaced

Controversial political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium has spoken about his viral video circulating on social media regarding his conversation with business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

In that video, Appiah Stadium, who met Dr Osei Kwame Despite at the funeral service of the late business magnate Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda, was heard making an insulting remark toward the business mogul.

He said, "Gyae wo nsem hunu," which translates to "stop misbehaving."

Appiah Stadium denies disrespecting Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Source: TikTok

The video, which went viral, sparked huge reactions with many chiding the John Mahama fanatic for being disrespectful.

Setting the record straight, Appiah Stadium took exception to the criticisms against him saying his interaction with Dr Osei Kwame Despite had been misconstrued.

He insisted that under no circumstances would he disrespect Dr Osei Kwame Despite adding he and Dr Osei Kwame Despite were having a playful moment and that their utterances had been taken out of context.

"It was a playful moment. It was an interaction between a rich man and a poor man. We were playing. He was playing with me so how can you write that I was insulting Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Am I mad? I recently spoke against those who disrespect the elderly, so why would do that now."

Appiah Stadium speaks about his conversation with Despite

Detailing what transpired, Appiah Stadium explained that he was informing Dr Osei Kwame Despite about a video he did praising him.

Appiah Stadium converses with Osei Kwame Despite at Asoma Banda's funeral.

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium expressed unhappiness at bloggers over attempts to create disaffection for him adding that he would take drastic action if something of that sort happened again.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments

Watch the video below:

Appiah Stadium and Despite's encounter stir reactions

Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared varied opinions on the issue.

Nana Qwadjo Abrantie stated:

"Masa u insulted him even the look on his face said it."

prettydeladeladem stated:

"We love you but please some of the things are becoming too much. You love d president we know but can we work on the boundaries? We should take the boundaries into consideration especially at public."

3KsConsult stated:

"Minister for Ahohyehy3 you said it wai. That pocket is closed. Just apologize masa."

Ransford stated:

"Father don't mind them, They are jealous of you. The Creator of the universe be with you."

Appiah Stadium chases President Mahama's car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium ignored all security protocols at the late Alhaji Banda's funeral service.

This comes after he chased President John Mahama's car as the latter arrived at the funeral.

The video of Appiah Stadium chasing President Mahama's car garnered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

