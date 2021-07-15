The Revelation Church has opened up about Moesha's weird behaviour in public

According to their recent press release, they did not give the actress anything to eat or drink

They continued the statement saying they would take legal action against those spreading such lies

The Revelation Church International, the church in which Moesha Boduong reportedly found Christ, has released a statement about the ongoing trending issue.

In the statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the church indicated that Moesha was no more under their care.

They stated that family members of the actress and model requested to have her brought home and they (the church) respected their decision.

Source: Instagram

The Revelation Church International however stated that unlike reports going round, they did not at any point in time give Moesha Boduong anything to eat or drink.

According to them, the general public should disregard any reports in the media or by social media commentators alleging that the church gave Moesha something to eat or drink.

The statement further indicated that the church was going to take legal action against anyone or entity that kept spreading such unfounded allegations about them.

They added that it was also not true that Moesha had disposed off her properties and handed the proceeds to the lead pastor of the church, Pastor Gabriel Ibe.

Going on, the statement revealed that the church was the first to get to the scene when they were notified that Moesha Boduong allegedly attempted to take her own life.

They ended the statement by thanking all those who are standing with them in these trying times and asked the Lord to fight for them.

Meanwhile, Prophet Kofi Oduro, Founder of Alabaster International Ministries, has waded into the trending issue about actress and model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the outspoken man of God was seen preaching in his church.

He addressed Moesha's issue and said instead of Christians encouraging, praying for and welcoming Moesha, they were rather criticising her.

Prophet Kofi Oduro indicated that he was ever ready to welcome Moesha into his church even though there was news that she had already joined a church.

