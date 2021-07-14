Old videos of Moesha Boduong talking about the kind of men she dated has popped up

In the videos, she said if you are not rich, you shouldn't dare to approach her

Moesha is now born-again as she is preaching against fornication

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boduong, has been trending for the wrong reasons.

Moesha is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country all because of her beauty and endowed body.

She has now given her life to Christ as she is now preaching against fornication.

Old videos of Moesha Boduong bragging about her wealth pops up (Photo credit: Instagram/Moesha Boduong)

Source: Original

Now, old videos of Moesha talking about the kind of men she has dated have popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Moesha talked about her extravagant lifestyle.

She said if you are a man and you are not rich, you shouldn't cross her lane.

The actress said she only deals with people with fat account who are ready to take care of her.

Moesha also talked about going under the knife to fix her curvaceous body.

In the other video, she labeled herself as Ghana's Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, social media activist, Kevin Taylor, has challenged actress Moesha Bodoung to sell off her Range Rover and East Legon mansion if indeed she has repented.

Taylor argued that the bible clearly shows that if one repents, all material things acquired through certain unapproved means must be done away with.

He thus challenged Moesha to sell off her Range Rover, sell her East Legon mansion, and all other things she got from sugar daddies and give the money to the needy in society.

Taylor added that Moesha should go back to wherever she got her body reconstructed to get her old body back to prove she has really repented.

Talking about Moesha, actress Rosemond Alade Brown has asked for support for her following the Moesha's video which went viral on social media.

While speaking in a self-recorded video in her home and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akuapem Poloo asked the members of Moesha's church to visit her and also keep an eye on her.

She also called on her fellow celebs to step into the matter and encourage Moesha if it so happens that she is going through some form of depression.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh