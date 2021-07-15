A dog in Thailand has perfected the art of making people think it has a broken leg and it worked

To get food and attention, Gae would drag its leg on the floor until someone notices it and wants to help

Natives and neighbours who always feed the dog revealed that there is nothing medically wrong with the animal

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A 2019 report by Metro UK showed a very smart dog that has mastered the art of tricking people into thinking it has a broken leg.

Called Gae by people in Bangkok Thailand, the street animal would drag one of his hind legs on the floor for seconds as if it is sick.

It was confirmed that there is nothing wrong with the dog. Photo source: Metro UK

Source: UGC

Old dog with new tricks

Just as you start taking pity on the dog, a video showed the moment it quickly transitioned into one with full functioning legs. Watch the clip here.

The media gathered that whenever people offered to help the animal, it would jump up and run around excitedly.

A local resident, Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul, quoted by New York Post, said that people around where the dog lives feed and take care of it.

There is nothing wrong with the dog

In assuring that there is nothing wrong with the dog, the woman said:

“We’ve checked both of his legs - they are both fine. If Gae had any kind of injury, I would take him to the vets immediately.”

At a point during its trick, a motorbike man stopped and wanted to help. He laughed when he saw that it was all an act to deceive.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

What a caring pet

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a viral video showed just how caring dogs could be as a pet. In the clip, a dog is seen ensuring that a sleeping baby is properly covered.

To makes sure the kid was well tucked in, the dog pushed the blanket over the baby's body till it saw its work was done.

The owner of the dog labelled the short cute video with:

"Walked in to see our dog tucking in our daughter."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Never miss important updates! Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh