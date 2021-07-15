Video of ATM Machine Dispensing Water Goes Viral, Sparks Mixed Reactions

These are interesting times especially for a community where an automated teller machine (ATM) dispenses water

In a video that has gone viral, residents queue and rub their ATM cards against the machine after making a selection on the equipment

In one of the scenes, a female patronizer exclaimed surprise as water gushed out of the pipe after she had applied her ATM card

It is goal number 6 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to ensure people access clean and healthy water easily, but this is not the case in a community somewhere in Africa where people queue for this basic amenity in an unusual fashion.

In an emerging video, residents of a community get clean water through a dispensing ATM machine.

A lady went wild in surprise at the water dispensing ATM machine Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saynaija

In the clip shared on Instagram by @saynaija, the interested water buyers approach the water dispensing ATM machine with their ATM cards.

They then rub off the golden part of the ATM on a section of the machine after clicking a button on the automated device.

A lady couldn't believe her eyes after completing the process as she screamed in awe.

Outrage trail the video

@timikuti wrote:

"The next battle to be fought would be over what was put on earth for free. Water!"

@damigorous said:

"No human specie should have to pay for access to good water."

@adebamb0 commented:

"If this kind water fall ground I go use foam clear am."

@mjglobaltech stated:

"I know this can't be in Nigeria...God forbids!"

