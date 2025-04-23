John Mahama joined Ghanaians to celebrate the 106th birthday of National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Ghana’s president, John Dramani Mahama, has joined thousands of Ghanaians to celebrate the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on his birthday.

The revered Islamic cleric marked his 106th year on earth on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, a major milestone in his life.

President John Mahama celebrates. Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Sharubutu, on his 106th birthday. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

In a short statement shared on his Facebook page, President Mahama extended warm birthday wishes to Sheikh Sharubutu.

“Happy birthday, National Chief Imam!” the President wrote.

The Ghanaian leader and the National Chief Imam have maintained a close relationship since Mahama’s days as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State.

Their bond grew stronger when Mahama became Vice President in 2009 and later assumed the presidency following the passing of Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

Even after Mahama left office following his defeat in the 2016 general election, he continued to stay in close contact with Sheikh Sharubutu.

In April 2024, when the Islamic cleric celebrated his 105th birthday, Mahama — then the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) — visited the Chief Imam at his residence to celebrate with him.

Sheikh Osman Sharubutu celebrates his 106th birthday on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

As part of this year’s 106th birthday celebrations, a special event has been scheduled to take place at the Chief Imam’s residence in New Fadama, Accra.

The event, slated for 7 PM, is expected to be attended by close relatives, friends, and followers of the Islamic leader.

It is unclear if President Mahama will attend the event. However, several prominent Ghanaian politicians and businesspeople are expected to grace the occasion.

Mahama’s Birthday Post Sparks Reactions Online

President Mahama’s Facebook post wishing the Chief Imam a happy birthday has sparked a series of reactions from social media users.

Here are some of the comments:

@Augustus Annas said:

“Happy Blessed birthday to our one and only National Chief Imam. May Allah continue to protect and bless you.”

@Sixtus Dakpalah also said:

Happy birthday, Chief Imam. May Allah continue to bless you and grant you good health and prosperity.”

@Boadu Samuel Owusu commented:

“Happy glorious birthday to the great man. May Allah keep blessing him and give him good health and strength.”

@Justice Appiah also commented:

“Happy birthday to Chief Imam. Man of peace, may Allah bless your new age.”

Mahama Mobbed at Sheikh Sharubutu’s Residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama was mobbed by thousands of Ghanaians when he visited the Chief Imam at his Fadama residence.

A video of the event shows large crowds, some dressed in NDC colours, warmly receiving Mahama amid cheers and jubilation.

Mahama used the visit to appeal to the influential Islamic leader to pray for him and his party to secure victory in the 2024 general election.

