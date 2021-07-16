Gloria Appiah has resisted a court order to vacate a 7-bedroom East Legon mansion owned by Odartey Lamptey

They divorced after Odartey found out through a DNA test that the children he was nurturing with Gloria were not his

Odartey is currently married to model Ruweida Yakubu

Ghanaians have reacted with shock following news that Gloria Appiah, the estranged ex-wife of Odartey Lamptey had defied a court order to vacate a house owned by the former Black Stars player.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the Court of Appeal has again rejected the appeal from Appiah claiming to be the rightful owner of a seven-bedroom house in East Legon.

In a series of posts online, Ghanaians expressed their surprise with one person saying that the person considered to be the most cunning individual learnt from Miss Appiah.

See below some of the reactions to the Court of Appeal decision and Miss Appiah claiming ownership of her husband's house.

Sports Journalist Gary Al-Smith wants her to give up: "Nii Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife. Ei. Madam but why? Please it's ok, ok?"

Kay believes Satan learnt from Miss Appiah: "Satan learnt his ways from Odartey Lamptey’s ex wife Woman wey be wicked like this"

Kobby supports Kay's assertion: "Satan be wicked but Odartey Lamptey ein ex-wife be wicked pass herrh."

Adofo had to generalize the situation: "Odartey Lamptey ex-wife is the definition of fear women and live long."

Apparently, Odartey deserves praise for being calm through it all: "Bruh that man called Odartey Lamptey can easily pass for any peace ambassadorial job He needs an honorary for his patience, tolerance and calmness"

Background

Nii Odartey Lamptey divorced Madam Gloria Appiah after he discovered the three children they were nurturing together were not his kids, following a DNA test.

Mr Lamptey is currently the coach of the Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks and is married to model Ruweida Yakubu, with whom he has three children.

His relentless ex-wife is not giving up on the property as she appealed again, which was rejected by the court, having already had a first one thrown out a year ago.

