Too Much of Junkatown fame appears to be enjoying his new life in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates

A video of the actor walking in the middle of the streets dressed as a masquerade has surfaced online

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the Ghanaian comedian

The Ghanaian comedian popularly known as TooMuch of the Junka Town movie fame was recently spotted in Dubai.

The actor recently shared a video on TikTok that has generated buzz on social media. In the video, he dressed in masquerade and walked unapologetically in the middle of the street.

Actor TooMuch didn't seem to care about the prying eyes of onlookers as he walked down the street in his masquerade uniform, enjoying a snack.

The recent act follows the Ghanaian funnyman's new content trend of chronicling his life as a tourist in Dubai.

The video, which featured the infamous theme song of the renowned Junka Town series, brought back several memories.

TooMuch spotted acting in Dubai

In another video, TooMuch was spotted filming a movie scene in Dubai. It's unclear if the scene is related to the highly-talked after Junka Town series produced and directed by Tango One Films.

Junka Town follows the lifestyle of indigenes from the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis, focusing on their impeccable sense of humour.

The film series is reportedly the most-watched production from the film community in the Western Region; however, several efforts to reproduce and distribute the film have proven futile.

Last year, Osman Idris, also known as Yogot, who played an active role in the film, passed away after a long battle with a throat condition which affected his speech and eating.

He is the second person from the cast who has died. Many will recall TooMuch's on-screen wife, Hajara Mapouka, who also passed away shortly after the film went viral.

TooMuch's Dubai antics stir reactions online

Deaconess Abokomah in Dubai

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Deaconess Abokoma, beloved for his content about Ghanaian mothers, travelled to Dubai.

In trending videos, the popular TikTok star connected with several other Ghanaians living in Dubai, including TooMuch and Kojo Forex.

Deaconess shared videos of his escapades in the foreign country as he dined with Too Much and drove with Kojo Forex and his wife.

