Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has named the Majority of MPs he expects to be ministers

Afenyo-Markin noted Ellembelle MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the lands minister, among others

Afenyo-Markin also said Bawku MP Mahama Ayariga would replace Cassiel Ato Forson as Majority Leader

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has cheekily predicted the Majority of MPs he expects to be nominated to ministerial portfolios.

Among his predictions, Afenyo-Markin noted Ellembelle MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as the lands minister.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin makes Mahama minister predictions. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

He also believes Adaklu MP Kwame Governs Agbodza is set to head the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Other predictions Afenyo-Markin made in Parliament include the MP for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and Dr Clement Abas Apaak, the MP for Builsa South, becoming a Deputy Minister of Education.

"I can see the incoming Majority Leader and his deputy conferring... Those of us in opposition know more things than those of you in government. So, if you ask me, I can tell you all of you where you are going. But you don't know. That is how it is."

In addition, he said the Bawku MP Mahama Ayariga would replace Cassiel Ato Forson as Majority Leader while Kweku Ricketts would become his deputy.

Afenyo-Markin's predictions were not challenged on the floor of Parliament but were met with lots of laughter.

The minority leader also mocked the NDC MPs, saying the bulk of them were going to be left as backbenchers under the Mahama administration.

Some of the predictions he made are of people currently on the Appointments Committee, which vets minister-nominees.

President John Dramani Mahama made his first ministerial nominations on January 9.

Forson, John Jinapor and Dominic Ayine were nominated to critical cabinet portfolios.

Forson was nominated as Finance Minister-designate, with Jinapor and Ayine as Ministers-designate for Energy and Attorney General, respectively.

Formation of appointments committee

Parliament earlier approved the composition of its Appointments Committee, which is tasked with vetting and recommending nominees for ministerial and other key appointments that come before the ninth Parliament.

The Committee will be chaired by the First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, with Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah serving as Vice Chairperson.

Afenyo-Markin is the Ranking Member of the community while Patricia Appiagyei will serve as the Deputy Ranking Member.

The Appointments Committee is responsible for scrutinising and recommending to Parliament the approval or otherwise of persons nominated by the President for appointment as Ministers of State, their Deputies, and other positions specified under the Constitution or relevant legislation.

MMDCEs sacked by Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama revoked the appointment of all Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

The directors of the various districts are expected to take over as the local government heads in their respective districts.

The president also fired Assembly Members appointed under the just-ended Akufo-Addo administration.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh