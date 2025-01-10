A TV model has been slapped with a six-month suspended prison sentence for falsely accusing Theo Hernandez of sexual assault

The accusation, made in 2017, was dismissed by the court after subsequent investigation and lack of evidence

She was charged with making a false accusation about the footballer, resulting in her sentencing and fine

Luisa Kremleva has been handed a suspended prison sentence and fined after admitting to fabricating a sexual assault allegation against French footballer Theo Hernandez.

The Russian-born model and TV personality, known for her appearances on Spanish reality and dating shows, had accused Hernandez of assaulting her in a Porsche parked outside the exclusive Marbella nightclub, Olivia Valere.

French defender Theo Hernandez spent two years at Real Madrid before moving on to AC Milan, where he has become a stalwart. Photos by Jean Catuffe and Quality Sport Images.

Model accuses French footballer of sexual assault

The incident dates back to a night of partying when Kremleva alleged that Hernandez had engaged in non-consensual acts with her in the early hours.

However, her claim quickly unravelled after investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the parking lot, which revealed she had fallen accidentally rather than being pushed out of the car, as she had claimed.

Further evidence, including text messages sent by Kremleva to the footballer hours after the supposed incident, undermined her story.

In these messages, she repeatedly asked when he planned to leave with her, suggesting a consensual interaction.

Court charges Kremleva for false complaint

Authorities promptly dropped the investigation into Hernandez and instead focused on Kremleva, charging her with filing a false criminal complaint.

Her arrest in January 2020 followed a warrant issued after she failed to attend a court hearing.

Legal proceedings were delayed multiple times, including one instance where her lawyer cited a medical emergency.

Prosecution documents later alleged that Kremleva fabricated the assault claim out of spite when Hernandez rebuffed her advances after their consensual encounter.

Model handed suspended prison sentence after plea

In a court decision finalised last November but only recently made public, the 28-year-old struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to the Mirror, she received a six-month suspended prison sentence and a £1,500 fine.

Additionally, she has been warned that any legal infractions within the next two years will lead to her serving a suspended term.

What about Theo Hernandez?

Theo Hernandez continues to navigate the complexities of life as a professional athlete, where personal interactions can profoundly impact both his career and public image.

Despite these challenges, the ex-Real Madrid star is reportedly nearing an agreement on a lucrative new contract with AC Milan, positioning him among the club's top earners.

Hernandez showcased his immense value in the Rossoneri's thrilling 3-2 Italian Super Cup final triumph over Inter Milan in Riyadh on Monday.

As noted by Football Italia, he played a pivotal role, scoring a goal and providing an assist in their remarkable comeback against their city rivals.

Woman who accused Mbappe breaks her silence

In related news, YEN.com.gh detailed revelations about the woman involved in the Kylian Mbappe sexual assault allegations, which were recently dismissed.

The woman, reportedly in her 20s, characterised her experience with the Real Madrid forward as "disgusting."

However, the case was closed due to insufficient evidence, halting any further legal proceedings.

