Jada Pinkett Smith’s new hairdo has some feeling like she may be missing 2Pac

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s new hairstyle had social media sharing their views and people went in with zero chill

Jada shared a picture of her bald head on social media alongside a snap she took when she had a full head of hair

Social media users went all in, some feeling like she is missing 2Pac and others getting down on one knee to propose

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Jada Pinkett Smith decided to shave it all off, and her new shiny head has caused quite the debate on social media.

Taking to social media to show off her new look, Jada did a little ‘how it started vs how it is going’ post. It was a really bold move, no pun intended LOL!

Jada Pinkett Smith shaved all of her hair off and it has some feeling like this might not have been the best move. Image: @jadapinkettsmith.

Source: UGC

Jada posted:

While Jada is owning the freedom of having shaved her hair off, some do not feel it was the best move. Social media went gaga in the comment section. Here are just a few of the opinions that were passed:

@OldManMitch commented, assuming Jada might be missing her late lover 2Pac, and this is why she did what she did:

@TjonesNBE is living for Jada’s new look and is hella glad her and Will are no longer together, shame:

@Top_Dog_Buggs_B could not help but remember a hilarious scene where a lady whipped off her weave and had a man shook:

@beebinc went deep and let Jada know that looking like Will won’t bring the homie back:

Will Smith posts snap with fire lady and get social media going

YEN News reported that Will Smith has been the poster boy of pain for the last couple of months after his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith publicly embarrassed him not once, but twice. But it seems he is clapping back in his own way too.

The rapper was recently snapped in a pic with Jordyn Woods’ stunning mother, Elizabeth.

Twitter user @2cool2blog said:

“Jordyn Woods Mom shares pics with Will Smith.”

As previously mentioned Jada has made Will look foolish on several opportunities. On the first occasion, she admitted to having been involved with singer August Alsina. The second occasion was her recent heartfelt dedication to her late lover, 2Pac.

Social media users were happy to see Will doing his own thing and stepping out of Jada’s “toxic” shadow.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News