Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing has spoken about how she managed to cater for herself before she became a star

Joyce Blessing disclosed that she lived with her single mother, who also had to provide for her other siblings

The talented songstress added that she is ready to collaborate with secular musicians to release hit songs

Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing has opened up about her humble beginnings and how she relocated to Accra at a younger age.

The Oluwa Is Involved hitmaker disclosed that she couldn't finish her education and was forced to become a street hawker to support her single mother.

Joyce Blessing talks about selling snacks on the street to survive as a teenager. Photo credit: @unbreakablejoyceblessing.

Source: Instagram

Joyce Blessing added that she had to muster courage and leave her mother and two siblings to relocate to the city to make ends meet.

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the songstress reminisced that her mother was overly excited when she heard about her first hit song.

"From the beginning, it was very hard for me. If I tell people I used to sell pure water, they won't believe me.

Sometimes, I sold second-hand clothes, brooms, and gari. My sister and I sold anything that we found.

My mother didn't even know how I got to Accra. They learned when someone informed my mother about a song I did that became a hit. At that time, phones were not as standard as they are now. But I am sure she wept when she heard the news.

My mother gave birth to five children, but three stayed with her. Life was difficult, so some went to school while others, like myself, stayed behind to sell. So, I have been selling on the streets, and people who knew me then now address me through Akos. Anytime I am on the street, and I see these people selling, I can give them the last money on me."

Joyce Blessing rocks an African print dress

Gospel artiste Joyce Blessing looked classy in a halter neck African print dress and elegant coloured braids hairstyle to complete her look.

Ghanaian media personality Andy Dosty wore a long-sleeved shirt and tailored-to-fit trousers for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Joyce Blessing talks about rejection from musicians

Joyce Blessing spoke about how some gospel musician rejected the proposal to collaborate with her. She stated emphatically that they were saw her as a threat because of her impact in the industry.

However, she refused to give names during the viral interview with Andy Dosty on January 15, 2025.

Watch the video below:

Joyce Blessing talks about collaborations with Sarkodie

Joyce Blessing disclosed in the interview that she is ready to collaborate with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to release to hit gospel song.

The vocalist added that she had always wanted to do a collaboration with Stonebwoy when they were signed to the Zylofon music.

Watch the video below:

Joyce Blessing says would marry after 4 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about gospel singer Joyce Blessing who was optimistic about getting married in the future despite her recent painful divorce.

Joyce Blessing said in an interview that marriage is sweet if one finds the right partner who loves and cherishes them.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, music writer Myers Hansen praised Joyce Blessing for saying be honest with her responses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh