Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's former manager, Julio Cyriaano, visited the musician's $2.5 million mansion located at Trassaco

MC Urge 2 Pose was with them as they toured the property as Shatta Wale showed them parts of the property

Many people admired how huge the property is as they praised Shatta Wale; others also doubted that he was the owner of the mansion

Shatta Wale's former manager tours mansion

In videos that have surfaced on social media, Julio was seen touring the property with Shatta Wale while MC Urge 2 Pose recorded the memorable moment on his smartphone.

While showing off the property, Shatta Wale advised everyone to make money and that it was very important.

"Make money and make good friends and rich friends. Not broke friends," Shatta Wale said.

The video showed them walking around the compound while the On God crooner showed them the different parts of the house, the two outdoor swimming pools, and the outdoor car park filled with his luxury cars, among others.

While touring the house, the gardener was seen watering the garden and taking care of the plants and the compound.

Reactions as Julio visits Shatta Wale's mansion

Many people in the comment section of the post expressed their admiration for Shatta Wale's mansion. They spoke about how huge the compound is, the swimming pool, among other features.

Others also doubted his ownership of the huge property as they referred to him as a settings man, a name dancehall musician Stonebwoy gave him.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users on the videos of Shatta Wale touring his mansion with his former manager, Julio:

_youngthuq_ said:

"International settings man."

antitundeednut said:

"La borrow La pose. Anyone who believes Shatta Wale can never be wise in his/her life 😂🤣🤣."

black_god_ferry said:

"Richest Ghanaian musician of our generation."

amponsahamgnana said:

"Eeeii Alidu nie A.K.A settings nkoaa 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

pounds_sterling89 said:

"You see house wey dey cost 2.5 mill, you wouldn’t recognise it, mu gyimie blogging nah muY3 nu."

niiamuesq said:

"Y’all better stop the cap. Every Tema boy knows this house belongs to big boss Majaro. This guy has gone to rent the place for settings and as usual you guys are falling for it. Do you know what $2.5 million is?"

yungbarrista_b said:

"2.5 million dollars with a golden floor 😍😍😍! Old lady to move in soon!"

wisdom_elorm_agbavor said:

"If this house belongs to ALIDU, by now he would have customised the swimming pool inside like how Stonebwoy does his. Or another new year with new settings again 😂😂😂😂."

Interior of Shatta Wale's $2.5 million mansion

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale posted a video on his X account flaunting the beautiful interior of his newly acquired $2.5 million mansion located at Trassaco.

In the video, Shatta Wale was spending time with his best friend and rapper Medikal, who came by to visit and tour the property.

The beauty of the property caught the attention of many social media users, who then praised Shatta Wale.

