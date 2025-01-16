Kwesi Arthur, in an interview with GH One, shared his thoughts on Ghanaian artistes filling the O2 Arena, and he was of the opinion that it was possible

The Ghanaian musician, who has performed in numerous countries across the globe in the past year, explained that this can only be done when artistes unite

Reacting to his comments, many Ghanaians agreed with him, with many stating that a lack of unity in the industry was holding Ghanaian artistes back from gaining international claim

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has expressed confidence in the potential of Ghanaian artistes to headline the iconic O2 Arena in London.

Kwesi Arthur speaks on Ghanaians filling the O2 Arena. Photo source: kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with GH One, the award-winning musician stressed that achieving this milestone required greater unity within the local music industry.

Kwesi Arthur, who has enjoyed a remarkable year performing in various international cities such as Barcelona and major locations across the US, said he believed the dream of Ghanaian artistes representing the country at the O2 was within reach.

However, he emphasised that mutual support among musicians was an essential step to making this vision a reality.

His remarks sparked reactions among Ghanaian music lovers, with many agreeing with his sentiments. Some social media users highlighted the longstanding issue of disunity in the Ghanaian music scene, which they said had stifled the international growth of local talents.

However, some Ghanaian musicians are doing great things overseas. Amarae, for example, has gone on tour with pop superstars like Sabrina Carpenter and featured on the Billboard Charts.

Debate on Kwesi Arthur's O2 Arena remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

URA1233444748 said:

"If a bunch of Ghanaians over there go pull up deaa, fine; if not, we can’t cos wanna artists plus their songs and be popular for the UK there… to fill O2 , you need most of the foreigners there, too . The Nigerians got both sides and so it’s possible for an artiste frm Naija to fill the O2."

RalphPolow wrote:

"Nigerian artistes are 💯 divided, yet they're still selling out to full capacity. This kindergarten excuses di3 enfa."

Thagreat_Tongo said:

"Been saying this for long😩, it’s only up to Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy to quash whatever beef they have, then the magic will start."

ExcellenceReign commented:

"Of course, that can happen, but most of the artists are so greedy and always want to be seen as the head and not the tail. Togetherness is the best thing to make the best record for success."

ObibaPious said:

"The music industry has no unity. The movie industry has no unity. What at all is the problem?"

Kwesi Arthur chills with his woman

Kwesi Arthur was spotted in town with his beautiful significant other, whom he calls his wife.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician and the pretty lady were at a local shop in Accra, purchasing items and enjoying each other's company.

Many Ghanaians expressed admiration for them and loved the bond the pair shared.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh