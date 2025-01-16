Ghana's Black Stars assistant coaches, John Paintsil and Joseph Laumann are reportedly on the verge of being dismissed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This potential shake-up follows widespread criticism of the technical team, led by head coach Otto Addo, after Ghana's failure to qualify for the upcoming AFCON in Morocco.

According to journalist Muftawu Nabila, the GFA is in discussions with a Belgian and a Serbian coach to replace Paintsil and Laumann, though their identities have not yet been disclosed.

The proposed changes are seen as part of efforts to revamp the coaching staff and boost the team’s performance ahead of the critical 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March.

The Black Stars' failure to secure an AFCON spot has triggered significant backlash from fans, many of whom have also called for Otto Addo's removal.

While Addo's future with the team remains uncertain, the potential dismissal of Paintsil and Laumann would mark a notable restructuring of the coaching setup.

With the World Cup Qualifiers looming, these developments signal a critical juncture for the Black Stars.

