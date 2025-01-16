Barely a month after Combos Man's brutal motor accident in Kumasi, the dancer has lost his father

He announced his latest tragedy on social media with an emotional caption that triggered many fans

Scores of them thronged the comments section to sympathise with the injured viral dance star

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian choreographer Combos Man has announced the passing of his father on social media.

His father's demise comes after the dancer's terrible accident in Kumasi, which left him hospitalised for several days.

Combos Man loses his father a month after the Ghanaian dancer was involved in a car crash. Photo source: Instagram/CombosMan

Source: Instagram

The viral sensation shared the information about his late father on social media. He posted his childhood photos of him and his dad, saying:

"I don’t even understand what’s going on at all 😭😭😭💔💔💔😭😭😭😭 Upon all these .. I lost my Papa ⚰️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 God why?"

Combos Man has garnered significant traction online thanks to his infectious dance routines, which have earned him cosigns from top celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown.

In 2023, the seasoned media personality invited the dancer to her Onua Showtime program for an up close and personal interaction about his life and craft.

In December last year, the young dancer sustained severe injuries after a close brush with death while riding a motorbike in Tanoso on December 21. His girlfriend was also involved in the crash.

The accident left him bedridden for several days as he nursed his injuries. Combos Man is still in recovery, making an appearance at C Confion's funeral with a walking stick.

His father's death, which comes after weeks of suffering from his injuries, appears to have set the youngster back emotionally as he mourned on social media, saying:

"After all these problems, I just lost my dad. Oh God."

Ghanaians mourn with Combos Man

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they sympathised with Combos Man after his dad's death.

ALUWOE.S.P💔🕊️ wrote:

"Sorry for your loss, ma bro. Keep going. That's what he will like u to do, trust."

EkuaPandy commented:

"These are all destructions don’t get destructed you are a hero. Sorry for ur loss."

lindaantwi29 said:

"Oh, so sorry dear this too shall pass this kind of pain is unbearable but GOD will see you through it RIP Daddy 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔."

Its Samed One remarked:

"May His soul rest in perfect. There is beauty where there i painf. Hold On tight brother."

Nana4real3 shared:

"Daddy is gone but the journey hasn't ended. Bro God has better plans for you We love you."

awuraah Amma added:

"Sorry for your loss. Trust God, for he's in control. God bless you and you in this difficult time."

Kumawood stars attend C Confion's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor C Confion, who died last year after a long health battle, was buried.

Scores of the late actor's Kumawood colleagues attended his emotional funeral service on January 11 in Buokrom, Kumasi.

C Confion's funeral brought together several stars, including Dr Likee and Lil Win, who spoke despite their rumoured rift.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh