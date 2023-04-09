Who is Joe Rogan's wife? Everything you need to know about her

When mentioning the top content creators in America currently, one name is bound to appear on the list, Joe Rogan. The internet personality has carved out a niche for himself, becoming one of the top podcasters and entertainers in the world. But what most people do not know is that Joe is a family man and has been married for over 13 years. What do you know about Joe Rogan's wife?

Joe Rogan and his wife during an outing. Photo: @Gmspors, @Newscolony on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joe Rogan is an American UFC colour commentator, podcaster, comedian, actor, and former television presenter. He is famous for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he hosts various guests and discusses philosophy and politics. But apart from his successful career, most don't know about Joe's private life.

Profile summary

Full name Jessica Sloan Ditzel Gender Female Date of birth 18 July 1975 Age 47 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Sugar Land, Texas, USA Current residence Lake Austin in Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Donna Ziemer-Ditzel Father Jeff Conrad Ditzel Siblings One (Trinity Ditzel) Marital status Married Husband Joe Rogan Children Three School Doherty High School University California State University Profession Account executive, model

Who is Joe Rogan's wife?

Joe Rogan's wife's name is Jessica Ditzel. She is a former model and waitress who came into the limelight after marrying Joe Rogan in 2009. Jessica lives a private life and is often behind the scenes. Her social media accounts are not verified. So, if you were looking for Joe Rogan's wife's Instagram, you would be disappointed knowing it is private.

Jessica Sloan Ditzel was born in Sugar Land, Texas, USA, on 18 July 1975. She is 48 years old as of April 2023, and her zodiac sign is cancer. Jessica's parents are Jeff Conrad Ditzel, a musician from the Ditch Pickles, and Donna Ziemer-Ditzel. She has one sibling, an older sister known as Trinity Ditzel.

Jessica completed her schooling in Texas, attending Doherty High School and graduating in 1993. She then enrolled at California State University in Long Beach.

What does Joe Rogan's wife do?

Jessica Ditzel (L) and her husband, Joe Rogan (R). Photo: @Contenterist, @LiveNationHouston on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to a podcast episode in 2022, Joe Rogan revealed that his wife, Jessica Sloan Ditzel, didn't work. During episode #1876, Joe discussed MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos's remarriage, when he revealed his personal story. He said,

So the bit was about a woman worth $39 billion marrying a dude worth $3,200. Like, that guy doesn't have s*** to say in that relationship. That guy doesn't get to pick any of the colours of the walls.

I'm like, you know how I know? Because I don't get to pick anything in my house and my wife doesn't even work… He has zero chance if she's that rich. That guy's on his best behaviour.

However, Joe Rogan's wife has previously worked in different companies in various capacities. After graduating from university, Jessica worked as a cocktail waitress in a bar. Years later, in 2010, she landed a gig as a model for M Model Management, working for a Korean brand known as Wholesome.

Her other roles in her career include working as a management assistant for a car agency known as Rent-A-Car. In 2013, she worked for Volvo Motorsport as a product analyst. Her last known job was as an account executive at the Robert Half Technology company in California.

How did Joe Rogan meet his wife?

Joe Rogan met his wife, Jessica Ditzel, in 2001 while she was working as a cocktail waitress in Los Angeles. The pair hit it off almost immediately and began dating.

Not much is known about their courtship apart from that it led to the birth of their first child, Rosy, in 2008. The pair then decided to settle down, tying the knot in 2009. In 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, Lola.

What happened to Joe Rogan's wife?

Jessica Ditzel and her first-born daughter Kayja Rose. Photo: @MeanlifeMusic, @welovetry on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before meeting Rogan, Jessica Ditzel was in a relationship with R&B singer Kevin "Dino" Conner of the group H-Town.

The couple were engaged and had a daughter, Kayja Rose, born in 1996. However, Jessica broke up with him after discovering his boyfriend was cheating on her. Her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Conner, died in a car accident in 2003.

Who is Joe Rogan's first wife?

Joe Rogan's first wife is Jessica Ditzel. The famous podcaster has only been married once. The couple has three children; two from their union and one from Jessica's previous relationship.

After Joe and Jessica tied the knot in 2009, Joe legally adopted Kayja making her part of his family. As of 2023, Kayja is a singer and songwriter focusing on RnB hits.

Joe Rogan's wife has always led a private life from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. She has been behind the scene supporting her husband in his endeavours. Jessica is a family woman with three daughters, Kayja Rose from a previous relationship and Rosy and Lola from her union to Joe Rogan.

Are you a fan of Amaury Guichon? Yen.com.gh published an informative article about his wife, Fiona Bergson Guichon. She is famous for being the wife of known Swiss-French pastry chef Amaury Guichon.

Fiona Bergson Guichon has been of interest to fans since her marriage to Amaury Guichon. But what are her age and profession? And does the couple have any kids?

Source: YEN.com.gh