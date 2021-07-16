Car loan: People need to know it has never been about us – Ablakwa fumes

Okudzeto Ablakwa has fired back at Murtala Mohammed for asking him to return the two cars he bought with loans

According to Ablakwa, Murtala has created the impression that they are there for their personal gains

He said they were in parliament to serve the interest of the people who voted them

The Member of Parliament of the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has fired back at Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed for asking him to return the two cars he bought with loans.

According to Ablakwa, his fellow legislator representing the Tamale Central constituency has created the impression as though parliamentarians are there for their personal gains.

In a report filed by 3news, in his contribution to a debate on whether or not the loan should be approved on Thursday, he said they were only there because people put them there and that they were not there for their own gains.

“The impression is created as though the 275 Members of Parliament of this house are here just for ourselves. We are not here for ourselves, we are here for the people of Ghana.

We went to the people and offered ourselves with a vision to serve them and to deliver on the hopes and aspirations of our people and achieve for our collective good a country. That is what we wake up every morning to do. We need to reassure the good people of this country that it has never been about us,” he said.

Murtala's outburst

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, lashed out at colleague MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for his stand on the loans for MPs to buy vehicles.

Reacting to the issue during an interview on Joy Prime, Murtala said that Ablakwa's decision to reject the loan was hypocritical.

He further questioned the basis on which he wants other colleagues to reject the loan.

"First and foremost, it is the height of hypocrisy and I have to say this about my brother. Okudzeto is not just a colleague Member of Parliament, myself and him, we have come a very long way," Murtala said per a 3news report.

"He has taken the loan two times. I went to Parliament with him at the same time when he took the car loan. In the Seventh Parliament, I wasn't there but he took the loan."

Background

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta had tabled a loan agreement of $28 million before Parliament.

The loan agreement is for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament of the fourth republic.

In a report filed by Citi news, the loan will be sourced from the National Investment Bank, NIB and each member of Parliament will be receiving $100,000

